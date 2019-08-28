Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Barramundi : BRM - Notice of acquisition of securities 28 Aug 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 08:31pm EDT

Barramundi Limited

Phone +64 9 489 7074

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502

Takapuna, Auckland

NOTICE TO NZX LIMITED

LISTING RULE 3.13.1

BARRAMUNDI LIMITED

This notice concerns those securities in Barramundi Limited that have been acquired on market by Barramundi Limited on 28 August 2019. Details of the acquisition are as follows:

c)

Class of Security and ISIN:

Ordinary Shares - NZBRME0001S2

d)

Number of Securities acquired:

5,000

e)

Acquisition Price:

$0.6300

f)

Payment Type:

Cash payment

  1. Not applicable
  1. Principal terms:
  2. Percentage of the total Securities acquired:
  3. Reason for acquisition:
  4. Specific authority:
  5. Any terms of the acquisition:
  6. Total number of Securities after acquisition:
  7. Intentions for Securities acquired:
  8. Date of acquisition:

Alistair Ryan

Chair

Barramundi Ltd

Same terms as those Ordinary Shares already on issue

0.0029%

Part of a share buyback programme announced on 16 October 2018

Director Resolution

Not applicable

171,956,073

(Excl. treasury stock of 158,210)

Hold as Treasury Stock

28 August 2019

BRM - Notice of acquisition of securities

Disclaimer

Barramundi Ltd. published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 00:30:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:51pFORTINET : FortiOS and SSL Vulnerabilities
PU
08:51pChina Mengniu Dairy 1st Half Net Profit Rose 33% on Year, Lifted by Higher Sales
DJ
08:46pSTARPHARMA : Positive results with Targeted DEP® using antibody fragment in human ovarian cancer model
PU
08:46pDELTA AIR LINES : Dorian upgraded to hurricane status, Delta adds St. Thomas to waiver (Article)
PU
08:45pOil prices hold gains after U.S. inventory drawdown
RE
08:45pLEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD. : to Report Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results on August 30, 2019
PR
08:41pTHOR MINING : Appendix 3X - Initial Director's Interest Notice
PU
08:37pHARTE GOLD : Accelerates Plan To Bolster Management and Provides Financing Update
AQ
08:36pHONGHUA : Revenue Increases Rapidly; Hits Record High Since 2016
AQ
08:36pBANK OF JAPAN : Average Contract Interest Rates on Loans and Discounts (July) 
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TRUMP TO ANNOUNCE PLAN TO BOOST BIOFUEL DEMAND SOON: U.S. agriculture secretary
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : begins selling insurance to owners of its vehicles
3VIVO CANNABIS INC : VIVO CANNABIS : trade; Reports Q2 2019 Financial and Operating Results
4MOBIO TECHNOLOGIES INC : MOBIO TECHNOLOGIES : Extends Expiry Date of Share Purchase Warrants
5GENERAL MOLY, INC. : GENERAL MOLY : Announces Engagement of King & Spalding to Pursue Available Remedies Under..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group