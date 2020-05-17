Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Barramundi : BRM - Quarterly Dividend and NAV Reporting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/17/2020 | 11:21pm EDT

Distribution Notice

Please note: all cash amounts in this form should be provided to 8 decimal places

Section 1: Issuer information

Name of issuer

Barramundi Limited

Financial product name/description

Barramundi Ordinary Shares

NZX ticker code

BRM

ISIN (If unknown, check on NZX

NZBRME0001S2

website)

Type of distribution

Full Year

Quarterly

X

(Please mark with an X in the

Half Year

Special

relevant box/es)

DRP applies

X

Record date

[11/06/2020]

Ex-Date (one business day before the

[10/06/2020]

Record Date)

Payment date (and allotment date for

[26/06/2020]

DRP)

Total monies associated with the

$ 2,652,753

distribution1

Source of distribution (for example,

Current period earnings

retained earnings)

Currency

NZD

Section 2: Distribution amounts per financial product

Gross distribution2

$0.01280082

Gross taxable amount 3

$0.00000294

Total cash distribution4

$0.01280000

Excluded amount (applicable to listed

$0.01279788

PIEs)

Supplementary distribution amount

$0.00000037

Section 3: Imputation credits and Resident Withholding Tax5

Is the distribution imputed

Fully imputation

  1. Continuous issuers should indicate that this is based on the number of units on issue at the date of the form
  2. "Gross distribution" is the total cash distribution plus the amount of imputation credits, per financial product, before the deduction of Resident Withholding Tax (RWT).
  3. "Gross taxable amount" is the gross distribution minus any excluded income.
  4. "Total cash distribution" is the cash distribution excluding imputation credits, per financial product, before the deduction of RWT. This should include any excluded amounts, where applicable to listed PIEs.
  5. The imputation credits plus the RWT amount is 33% of the gross taxable amount for the purposes of this form. If the distribution is fully imputed the imputation credits will be 28% of the gross taxable amount with remaining 5% being RWT. This does not constitute advice as to whether or not RWT needs to be withheld.

If fully or partially imputed, please

28%

state imputation rate as % applied6

Imputation tax credits per financial

$0.00000082

product

Resident Withholding Tax per

$nil

financial product

Section 4: Distribution re-investment plan (if applicable)

DRP % discount (if any)

3.0%

Start date and end date for

[10/06/2020]

[16/06/2020]

determining market price for DRP

Date strike price to be announced (if

[18/06/2020]

not available at this time)

Specify source of financial products to

be issued under DRP programme

New Issue

(new issue or to be bought on market)

DRP strike price per financial product

$

Last date to submit a participation

notice for

this

distribution in

[11/06/2020]

accordance

with

DRP participation

terms

Section 5: Authority for this announcement

Name of person authorised to make

W. A. Burns

this announcement

Contact person for this

W. A. Burns

announcement

Contact phone number

09 4897074

Contact email address

enquire@barramundi.co.nz

Date of release through MAP

[18/05/2020]

6 Calculated as (imputation credits/gross taxable amount) x 100. Fully imputed dividends will be 28% as a % rate applied.

Disclaimer

Barramundi Ltd. published this content on 18 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2020 03:20:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:48pAlibaba founder Jack Ma to resign from SoftBank board
AQ
11:43pAlibaba's Jack Ma resigns from SoftBank board
RE
11:41pPT CHANDRA ASRI PETROCHEMICAL TBK : PermataBank and Chandra Asri Petrochemical Sign a Term Loan Facility Agreement to Strengthen Domestic Industry Growth
PU
11:36pCOVID-19 Erases Five Years of Solar Job Growth
PU
11:36pSUMITOMO SEIKA CHEMICALS : Consolidated Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2019
PU
11:27pSOUTHGOBI RESOURCES : announces the update on issuing 2019 Financial Statements and the publication and dispatch of the 2019 Annual Report
AQ
11:26pMARLIN GLOBAL : MLN - Quarterly Dividend and NAV Reporting
PU
11:21pBARRAMUNDI : BRM - Quarterly Dividend and NAV Reporting
PU
11:21pKINGFISH : KFL - Quarterly Dividend and NAV Reporting
PU
11:10pAsia shares follow S&P 500 higher, oil and gold jump
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CME GROUP INC. : A month after negative oil prices, U.S. crude contract expiry looms
2GOLD : Asia shares follow S&P 500 higher, oil and gold jump
3WTI : Oil prices jump more than $1 ahead of WTI June contract expiry
4APPLIED THERAPEUTICS, INC. : APPLIED THERAPEUTICS : Corporate Overview - May 2020
5APPLE INC. : APPLE : reopening 25 more U.S. stores, will soon top 100 worldwide

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group