Barramundi : BRM â“ April 2019 monthly update

Market Overview

The ASX 200 returned +0.7% (in A$) in March. With global interest rates falling during the month, yield sensitive sectors such as Real Estate (+5.5%) and Communication Services (+4.0%) led the index higher, with strong support from Consumer Staples (+3.9%) and the Materials sector (+3.5%) which continues to benefit from the Vale-driven disruption to the iron ore market. Energy (-4.1%) and Financials (-2.7%) sectors were the only two sectors closing the month in the red. The former was weighed down by poor performances from oil focussed companies, while the latter was impacted by the banks which gave up a portion of their Royal Commission relief rally.

Portfolio News

Following the end to reporting season, March proved to be a relatively quiet month on the news flow front for our portfolio companies.

After falling a few percent in February, Wisetech (+20% in A$ for the month) rebounded strongly in March. The company raised $300m in an equity placement during the month. Prior to this, Wisetech's cash balance was running low. The company does have undrawn debt facilities at its disposal. However, management has been clear that they are still focussed on their strategy of investing heavily in organic growth as well as through acquisitions (which they have signalled will be bigger than the acquisitions in recent years). The market is pleased that balance sheet flexibility and funding optionality has been replenished through this capital raising. Wisetech re-affirmed full year guidance during the month as well.

Ooh Media! (+11.9%) rose strongly during the month. Outdoor Media Association industry data released in March showed double digit increases in growth across the December quarter in 2018 in a number of key outdoor advertising categories for Ooh Media! including roadside billboards and street furniture/buses. Retail, which was down

-1.7% was the one notable laggard. The company faces some nearer term headwinds given outdoor advertising spending