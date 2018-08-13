Barramundi : BRM â“ August 2018 monthly update

A word from the Manager

July was a solid month for the market overall with the S&P/ ASX 200 Index (70% hedged into NZD) rising +1.4%. While the market rose overall, sector performance was variable. The telecommunications, industrials and healthcare sectors performed well. So too did the ﬁnancial sector which ticked higher with strong performances from a number of non-bank ﬁnancials and the regional banks. Utilities, retail and some elements of the consumer staples sectors were the laggards for the month.

Towards the end of July, the Australian market saw an injection of political risk premium after a strong showing by the Labour Party in a number of key by-elections which put elements of the Coalition's recently announced tax reform package into doubt. Also, late in the month companies within the technology and online space came under pressure taking their cue from the US technology sector's late month jitters.

Technology One was one of the best performers for the Barramundi portfolio in July, rising +16% across the month. This rebound came after a torrid previous 12 months during which time it was down over 20% (including dividends). Given the company posted a 9% rise it its net proﬁt for its most recent ﬁnancial year and earnings growth has continued into 2018, why has Technology One experienced such share price volatility?

To set the scene, Technology One was founded in Queensland by Adrian Di Marco in 1987. Since then it has grown to become one of Australia's largest enterprise software companies. Technology One provides enterprise software (akin to the 'plumbing' for the general running of operations) to clients across a range of sectors including universities, healthcare companies (including hospitals) and government agencies. Its software helps clients to manage their business operations including customer records management, invoicing and HR & payroll.

Technology One has a long history of growing earnings in a proﬁtable manner in Australia and New Zealand. In fact, recently the company announced contracts to provide software to NZ Treasury and the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet. Technology One also has a small foothold in the UK market.

While the company has had a successful track record over the long term, the past year or so has proved to be one of transition. In May 2017, Adrian Di Marco stepped aside as CEO, passing the reins to Edward Chung (the previous COO). Around this time, Technology One also had a public spat with one of its clients and in September 2017, the company slightly missed its ﬁnancial year end guidance. Since then the company signalled that new accounting standards which come into force in 2019 will impact how it would report its earnings, but initially did not provide clarity on exactly how the new standard would affect its accounts. The combination of these key factors put Technology One in the penalty box from the stock market's perspective.

However, Technology One started to emerge from the penalty box this July. Pleasingly, the company provided clarity on how the new accounting standards would impact its reporting during the month. At the same time, Technology One reiterated its guidance and provided some commentary on the long term growth strategy (which remains intact) and the 'relief rally' in the share price ensued.

While the recent market concerns are legitimate, in our view the company's recent hiccups did not fundamentally derail the earnings power of the business and the trends and tailwinds driving growth. Technology One was ﬁrst added to the Barramundi portfolio in December 2012 and we remain comfortable that the investment thesis and longer term growth opportunity remains intact for Technology One.

Looking forward, we expect growth to come from three main sources:

1. Growing customer base: Technology One has a reasonable runway of untapped customers within Australia (& New Zealand) that it can target.

2. Upselling to existing clients: Technology One invests consistently in R&D, adding new functionality & modules to its existing product offering which it upsells to existing clients. Over the last decade it has increased the number of products used per customer from approximately three to ﬁve, and is aiming to lift this by another three over the next decade.

3. Increased cloud computing: Technology One is currently experiencing a tailwind of growth from moving its existing customers into the cloud. We expect this process to continue (and add to revenue) for a number of years yet.

Additionally, Technology One has spent a number of years establishing a foothold in the UK market. While the UK presence has not borne fruit for them yet, it remains a watching brief and may in the future be a growth lever for the company. Watch this space.

FUND TYPE

Listed Investment Company

REAL ESTATE

12%24%

INVESTS IN

LISTING DATE

26 October 2006

FINANCIAL YEAR END

Growing Australian companies

30 June

TYPICAL PORTFOLIO SIZE 25-35 stocksINVESTMENT CRITERIA

PERFORMANCEOBJECTIVE

Long-term growthLong-term growth of capital anddividends

TAX STATUS

Portfolio Investment Entity (PIE)

MANAGERMANAGEMENT FEE RATE

1.25% of gross asset value (reduced by 0.10% for every 1% of underperformance relative to the change in the NZ 90 Day Bank Bill Index with a ﬂoor of 0.75%)

PERFORMANCE BENCHMARKPERFORMANCE FEE HURDLE

15% of returns in excess of benchmark and high water mark

HIGH WATER MARK

SHARES ON ISSUE

Fisher Funds Management Limited

Changes in the NZ 90 Day Bank Bill Index + 7%

$0.70 167m

MARKET CAPITALISATION $102mGEARING

None (maximum permitted 20% of gross asset value)

20%

July's Biggest Movers in Australian dollar terms Typically the Barramundi portfolio will be invested 90% or more in equities.

TECHNOLOGY ONE

CREDIT CORP GROUPBRAMBLES

CARSALES.COM

ARB CORPORATION

+16%

+14%

+11%

-8%

-8%

5 Largest Portfolio Positions as at 31 July 2018

CSL

SEEK

CARSALES.COM

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANKCOMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA

7%

7%

6%

5%

5%

The remaining portfolio is made up of another 22 stocks and cash.

Total Shareholder Return to 31 July 2018

Share PriceTotal Shareholder Return

$1.60

SharePrice/TotalShareholderReturn

Oct 2014

Oct 2006

Oct 2007

Oct 2008

Oct 2009

Oct 2010

Oct 2011

Oct 2012

Oct 2013

Oct Oct Oct 2015 2016 2017

Performance to 31 July 2018

1 Month

3 Months

1 Year

3 Years (annualised)

Since Inception

(annualised)

Corporate Performance Total Shareholder Return Adjusted NAV Return Manager Performance Gross Performance Return Benchmark Index^

+1.7% (0.2%)

+0.8% +1.4%

+5.8% +6.9% +8.5% +6.5%

+12.0% +22.8% +26.1% +15.9%

+6.0% +9.0% +12.4% +11.1%

+3.4% +4.3% +7.7% +3.3%

^Benchmark Index: S&P/ASX Small Ords Industrial Gross Index until 30 September 2015 & S&P/ASX 200 Index (hedged 70% to NZD) from 1 October 2015

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Barramundi uses non-GAAP measures, including adjusted net asset value, adjusted NAV return, gross performance return and total shareholder return. The rationale for using such non-GAAP measures is as follows:

» adjusted net asset value - the underlying value of the investment portfolio adjusted for capital allocation decisions,

» adjusted NAV return - the return to an investor after fees and tax,

» gross performance return - the Manager's portfolio performance in terms of stock selection and hedging of currency movements, and

» total shareholder return - the return to an investor who reinvests their dividends, and if in the money, exercises their warrants at warrant maturity date for additional shares.

All references to adjusted net asset value, adjusted NAV return, gross performance return and total shareholder return in this monthly update are to such non-GAAP measures. The calculations applied to non-GAAP measures are described in the Barramundi Non-GAAP Financial Information Policy. A copy of the policy is available at http://barramundi.co.nz/about-barramundi/barramundi-policies/

About Barramundi ManagementBoard

Barramundi is an investment company listed on the New Zealand Stock Exchange. The company gives shareholders an opportunity to invest in a diversiﬁed portfolio of between 25 and 35 quality growing Australian companies through a single, professionally managed investment. The aim of Barramundi is to offer investors competitive returns through capital growth and dividends.

Barramundi's portfolio is managed by Fisher Funds Management Limited. Robbie Urquhart (Senior Portfolio Manager), Terry Tolich (Senior Investment Analyst) and Delano Gallagher (Investment Analyst) have prime responsibility for managing the Barramundi portfolio. Together they have signiﬁcant combined experience and are very capable of researching and investing in the quality Australian companies that Barramundi targets. Fisher Funds is based in Takapuna, Auckland.

Capital Management Strategies

Regular Dividends

» Quarterly distribution policy introduced in August 2009

» Under this policy, 2% of average NAV is targeted to be paid to shareholders quarterly

» Dividends paid by Barramundi may include dividends received, interest income, investment gains and/or return of capital

» Shareholders who prefer to have increased capital rather than a regular income stream have the opportunity to participate in the company's dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)

» Shares issued to DRP participants are at a 3% discount to market price

» Barramundi became a portfolio investment entity on 1 October 2007. As a result, dividends paid to New Zealand tax resident shareholders have not been subject to further tax

Share Buyback Programme

»

The Manager has authority delegated to it from the Board to invest according to the Management Agreement and other written policies. The Board of Barramundi comprises independent directors Alistair Ryan (Chair), Carol Campbell and Andy Coupe; and non-independent director Carmel Fisher.

Barramundi has a buyback programme in place allowing it (if it elects to do so) to acquire up to 7.4m of its shares on market in the year to 31 October 2018

» Shares bought back by the company are held as treasury stock

»

Shares held as treasury stock are available to be re-issued for the dividend reinvestment plan and to pay performance fees

Warrants

» Warrants put Barramundi in a better position to grow further, operate efﬁciently and pursue other capital structure initiatives as appropriate

» A warrant is the right, not the obligation, to purchase an ordinary share in Barramundi at a ﬁxed price on a ﬁxed date

» There are currently no warrants on issue

