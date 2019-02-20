Barramundi : BRM â“ February 2019 monthly update

A word from the Manager

Market Overview

Following the torrid December quarter the ASX200 rebounded +3.9% during January. The rebound was broad based with all but one of the GICS 2 sectors ﬁnishing in the green during the month. Buoyed by rising crude oil prices, Energy (+11.5% in A$) was the best performing sector, followed by Information Technology (+9.3%), Communication Services (+7.8%) and Materials (+7.0%).

Only Financials bucked the trend, falling -0.2% for the month as the market braced for the ﬁnal Royal Commission report into the sector which is being released in early February.

Portfolio News

Barramundi also had a broad based, solid start to the year, with 20 out of 26 portfolio positions ﬁnishing the month in the green.

A feature of the sell-off in the December quarter was that high growth companies share prices fell more than the market. As risk sentiment towards higher growth companies improved in January, their share prices typically rebounded more strongly than the market.

A similar pattern was observed across our portfolio companies. Although there was no substantive news related to the individual companies, it was pleasing to see the share prices of a number of our higher growth companies also rebound strongly in January. These companies included Wisetech (+20.4% in A$ for the month), Nanosonics (+17.6%), Carsales (+14.6%) and Technology One (+13.2%).

During the month we had two companies (Credit Corp and Resmed) report ﬁnancial results.

Credit Corp (+17.2% in A$ for the month) reported a solid set of results, and upgraded their earnings guidance for the full year. The company continues to do well in organically growing its proﬁtability in the US purchased debt ledger market, and was added to a further two panels including one of the largest purchased debtledger sellers in the US. Closer to home, in Australia, management are also successfully growing the consumer lending business, attracting new customers without compromising their credit standards. This ﬁnancial discipline was also evident in the Australian purchased debt ledger results. Credit Corp has elected not to chase business in this division at the cost of price. While this results in slower earnings growth in the near-term, in the long run we think the company and its shareholders will be rewarded for this discipline.

Resmed (-17.9%) fell after reporting its second quarter ﬁnancial year result. Sales of Resmed devices in markets outside the US were substantially below expectations in Q2. Resmed had beneﬁted in 2018 from some regulatory changes in France and Japan, and it became apparent that this one-off beneﬁt was larger at the time than the market had appreciated. We do not think that this 'miss' is a reﬂection of a negative structural shift in the longer run outlook for sales. Outside of this division, the market also had some question marks about the recent step-up in Resmed's investment in software related to the provision of medical care to patients. The execution and pay-off of these software related investments is long dated. In the near-term large earnings growth from this expansion won't be evident and this also disappointed the market. We think that the logic and investment rationale behind this software strategy is sound. As long as it is well managed, this investment in software adds another plank to Resmed's growth proﬁle. We remain comfortable with our investment in the company.

Industry reports released in January suggest that Aristocrat's (+12.8%) digital social casino operations grew faster than market growth rates during the December quarter. Similarly, from these reports Aristocrat looks to have continued winning market share within the North American land based casino market across the December quarter.

Diversiﬁed miners Rio Tinto (+11%) and BHP (+6.1%) continued their strong share price performance of recent months. Both beneﬁted from strengthening iron

Share Price Discount to NAV (including warrant price on a pro-rated basis)

2

The Global Industry Classiﬁcation Standard (GICS) is the MSCI & Standard & Poors sector classiﬁcations, including Energy, Materials, Industrials, Consumer Discretionary, Consumer Staples, Health Care, Financials, Information Technology, Real Estate, Communication Services and Utilities Sector.

ore prices on the back of signs in January of seasonal inventory re-stocking by Chinese steel mills. BHP was also a beneﬁciary of rising oil prices with Brent (+12.6%) and WTI Crude (+18%) up strongly across the month. Most poignantly, both companies are indirect beneﬁciaries of the collapse of a tailings dam wall at one of Vale's mining sites in Brazil. The collapse of the dam wall, which has come with a high human and environmental cost is expected to disrupt the seaborne iron ore market. This led to a spike in iron ore pricing (up +16% over the month) and has underpinned the rise in both RIO and BHP's share prices.

Portfolio Changes

Outside of topping up our Resmed position post their Q2 results, there were no substantive changes to the portfolio composition in January.

Robbie Urquhart

Senior Portfolio Manager

Fisher Funds Management Limited

Key Details

as at 31 January 2019

Sector Split

as at 31 January 2019

FUND TYPE

Listed Investment Company

MATERIALS

10%

INVESTS IN

LISTING DATE

26 October 2006

FINANCIAL YEAR END

Growing Australian companies

30 June

TYPICAL PORTFOLIO SIZE 25-35 stocksINVESTMENT CRITERIAPERFORMANCE OBJECTIVE

Long-term growth of capital and dividends

Long-term growth

TAX STATUS

Portfolio Investment Entity (PIE)

MANAGERMANAGEMENT FEE RATEPERFORMANCEBENCHMARK

1.25% of gross asset value (reduced by 0.10% for every 1% of underperformance relative to the change in the NZ 90 Day Bank Bill Index with a ﬂoor of 0.75%)Changes in the NZ 90 Day BankBill Index + 7%

PERFORMANCE FEE HURDLEHIGH WATER MARK

SHARES ON ISSUE

Fisher Funds Management Limited

15% of returns in excess of benchmark and high water mark

$0.67 170m

MARKET CAPITALISATION $100mGEARING

None (maximum permitted 20% of gross asset value)

January's Biggest Movers in Australian dollar terms Typically the Barramundi portfolio will be invested 90% or more in equities.

WISETECH GLOBALNANOSONICS

CREDIT CORP GROUPCARSALES.COM

RESMED

+20%

+18%

+17%

+15%

-18%

5 Largest Portfolio Positions as at 31 January 2019

CARSALES.COM

CSL LIMITED

SEEK

COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIAXERO LIMITED

7%

7%

7%

5%

5%

The remaining portfolio is made up of another 21 stocks and cash.

Total Shareholder Return to 31 January 2019

Share PriceTotal Shareholder Return

SharePrice/TotalShareholderReturn

Oct 2014

Oct 2006

Oct 2007

Oct 2008

Oct 2009

Oct 2010

Oct 2011

Oct 2012

Oct 2013

Performance to 31 January 2019

1 Month

3 Months

1 Year

Oct Oct Oct Oct 2015 2016 2017 2018 3 Years (annualised)

Since Inception

(annualised)

Company Performance Total Shareholder Return Adjusted NAV Return Portfolio Performance Gross Performance Return Benchmark Index^

+1.7% +5.3% +5.4% +3.9%

(4.1%) (0.7%)

+8.0% (0.4%)

+0.3% +0.5%

+2.8% +0.4%

+8.1% +6.1% +9.5% +10.1%

+3.4% +3.6% +6.9% +2.6%

^Benchmark Index: S&P/ASX Small Ords Industrial Gross Index until 30 September 2015 & S&P/ASX 200 Index (hedged 70% to NZD) from 1 October 2015

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Barramundi uses non-GAAP measures, including adjusted net asset value, adjusted NAV return, gross performance return and total shareholder return. The rationale for using such non-GAAP measures is as follows:

» adjusted net asset value - the underlying value of the investment portfolio adjusted for capital allocation decisions,

» adjusted NAV return - the return to an investor after fees and tax,

» gross performance return - the Manager's portfolio performance in terms of stock selection and currency hedging before fees and tax, and

» total shareholder return - the return to an investor who reinvests their dividends, and if in the money, exercises their warrants at warrant maturity date for additional shares.

All references to adjusted net asset value, adjusted NAV return, gross performance return and total shareholder return in this monthly update are to such non-GAAP measures. The calculations applied to non-GAAP measures are described in the Barramundi Non-GAAP Financial Information Policy. A copy of the policy is available at http://barramundi.co.nz/about-barramundi/barramundi-policies/

About Barramundi ManagementBoard

Barramundi is an investment company listed on the New Zealand Stock Exchange. The company gives shareholders an opportunity to invest in a diversiﬁed portfolio of between 25 and 35 quality growing Australian companies through a single, professionally managed investment. The aim of Barramundi is to offer investors competitive returns through capital growth and dividends.

Barramundi's portfolio is managed by Fisher Funds Management Limited. Robbie Urquhart (Senior Portfolio Manager), Terry Tolich (Senior Investment Analyst) and Delano Gallagher (Investment Analyst) have prime responsibility for managing the Barramundi portfolio. Together they have signiﬁcant combined experience and are very capable of researching and investing in the quality Australian companies that Barramundi targets. Fisher Funds is based in Takapuna, Auckland.

Capital Management Strategies

Regular Dividends

» Quarterly distribution policy introduced in August 2009

» Under this policy, 2% of average NAV is targeted to be paid to shareholders quarterly

» Dividends paid by Barramundi may include dividends received, interest income, investment gains and/or return of capital

» Shareholders who prefer to have increased capital rather than a regular income stream have the opportunity to participate in the company's dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)

» Shares issued to DRP participants are at a 3% discount to market price

» Barramundi became a portfolio investment entity on 1 October 2007. As a result, dividends paid to New Zealand tax resident shareholders have not been subject to further tax

Share Buyback Programme

»

The Manager has authority delegated to it from the Board to invest according to the Management Agreement and other written policies. The Board of Barramundi comprises independent directors Alistair Ryan (Chair), Carol Campbell and Andy Coupe; and non-independent director Carmel Fisher.

Barramundi has a buyback programme in place allowing it (if it elects to do so) to acquire up to 8.4m of its shares on market in the year to 31 October 2019

» Shares bought back by the company are held as treasury stock

»

Shares held as treasury stock are available to be re-issued for the dividend reinvestment plan and to pay performance fees

Warrants

» On 16 October 2018, a new issue of warrants (BRMWE) was announced

» The warrants were issued 1 November 2018 at no cost to eligible shareholders and in the ratio of one warrant for every four Barramundi shares held

» Exercise Price = $0.64 per warrant, to be adjusted down for dividends declared during the period up to the Exercise Date

» Exercise Date = 25 October 2019

» The ﬁnal Exercise Price will be announced and an Exercise Form will be posted to warrant holders in September 2019

