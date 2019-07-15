Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Barramundi : BRM â“ July 2019 monthly update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 08:20pm EDT

Monthly Update

July 2019

BRM NAV

SHARE PRICE

WARRANT PRICE

DISCOUNT1

$0.69

$0.63

$0.02

7.8%

as at 30 June 2019

A word from the Manager

Market Overview

The ASX 200 Index delivered another solid performance in June, returning +3.8% in A$ over the month. The market was helped by supportive offshore equity markets with most major equity indices rising across the month. Domestically, the ASX200 was also buoyed by the first RBA interest rate cut since 2016 from 1.50% to 1.25%.

All sectors except the Consumer Discretionary sector (-1.5% in A$) finished the month in the green. Materials (+6.7%) led the way, supported by strong performances from sector heavyweights BHP (+9.0%) and Newcrest (+17.4%), with the latter assisted by a strongly rising gold price. The Industrials (+5.4%), Health Care (+4.2%) and Financials (+3.5%) sectors also delivered strong returns in the month.

Portfolio News

Barramundi returned +1.1% gross performance in the month and an adjusted NAV return of +0.6%, with the majority of our portfolio companies contributing positively to the result. However a handful of notable detractors (discussed below) resulted in Barramundi underperforming the market during the month.

The market environment was supportive for a number of high growth companies including Nanosonics (+24.9% in A$), Wisetech (+13.8%) and Technology One (+10.2%) with no materially incremental new news released from these companies.

Brambles (+6.4%) announced the completion of the sale of its IFCO reusable plastic containers pooling business in early June for US$2.5 billion. It also commenced what will be a long running buy-back of stock with the majority of the sale proceeds.

CSL (+4.6%) is moving to a more direct model of distributing albumin into China, which improves its control over its supply chain. The net effect of this is that from an accounting perspective, it recognises the sales a few months later than it used to when it was more reliant on third parties for distribution. While there is no change to albumin supply

or shipping schedules because of this, CSL clarified in June that this delay will result in lower albumin revenue recorded in the FY20 year. Given that this is only a timing or revenue recognition issue, it has no material economic bearing on the company.

Carsales (-0.4%) provided a trading update in June which included a minor downgrade in revenue which was largely recouped through efficient cost management. This reflects the resilience of Carsales earnings in what has been a tough advertising market (especially display) in Australia for the last year. Notably, Carsales announced a strategic review of its 50.1% interest in Stratton Finance. This is a non-core, vehicle finance broking business which Carsales acquired in 2014. It has not contributed meaningfully to Carsales' profitability, but has been a distraction for management and the market for a number of years. We think it's a sound decision to review and ultimately exit this division.

Domino's (-3.8%) share price was weighed down by the announcement that a class action lawsuit against it has been filed in a registry of the Federal Court. Dominos has yet to be served with the class action, but the unsealed documents allege that Dominos misled franchisees about required payment terms for some of their staff. The company rejects the allegations and will defend the action. It is

early days in this process. While unhelpful for sentiment, we note that class action lawsuits do arise periodically in corporate Australia, with the majority settled out of court or discontinued. We will no doubt be updated on the proceedings in due course.

oOh! Media (-7.8%) retraced much of its gain in May as post-election enthusiasm around a strengthening advertising environment waned.

AUB Group (-10.8%) provided a trading update in the month which included a modest downgrade in earnings expectation. In addition to this, AUB is disbanding a longstanding joint venture with an insurance broker network which has traditionally been used to negotiate insurance capacity with carriers and work for the benefit of the related brokers. The insurance broker network has aligned itself with

1 Share Price Discount to NAV (including warrant price on a pro-rated basis)

1

a competitor to AUB. While negative in one sense, the disbanding of the joint venture is partially a reflection of the evolution of AUB's business over the years, which is naturally changing its requirements from the joint venture arrangement. We therefore think that the share price reaction is overdone and have increased our position sizing in AUB Group.

Link Administration (-16.3%) continued its slide post the earnings update it gave in May (discussed in last month's newsletter). Also weighing on its share price in June, Link has received negative press coverage in the UK of an oversight role it performed for a fund manager client that ended up suspending redemptions from its investors. While the regulator is looking into the events leading up to the redemption suspension, management are satisfied that they met their required obligations in the matter. Taken together with the reasons behind May's

profit warning, we think the share price reaction is overdone and that Link's longer term outlook remains sound. We have consequently topped up our shareholding in the company.

Portfolio Changes

As discussed above, we topped up our shareholding in Link Administration and increased our weighting in AUB Group during the month.

Robbie Urquhart

Senior Portfolio Manager

Fisher Funds Management Limited

Key Details

as at 30 June 2019

FUND TYPE

Listed Investment Company

INVESTS IN

Growing Australian companies

LISTING DATE

26 October 2006

FINANCIAL YEAR END

30 June

TYPICAL PORTFOLIO SIZE

25-35 stocks

INVESTMENT CRITERIA

Long-term growth

PERFORMANCE

Long-term growth of capital and

OBJECTIVE

dividends

TAX STATUS

Portfolio Investment Entity (PIE)

MANAGER

Fisher Funds Management

Limited

1.25% of gross asset value

MANAGEMENT

(reduced by 0.10% for every 1% of

underperformance relative to the

FEE RATE

change in the NZ 90 Day Bank Bill

Index with a floor of 0.75%)

PERFORMANCE

Changes in the NZ 90 Day Bank

BENCHMARK

Bill Index + 7%

PERFORMANCE

15% of returns in excess of

FEE HURDLE

benchmark and high water mark

HIGH WATER MARK

$0.64

SHARES ON ISSUE

172m

MARKET CAPITALISATION

$108m

GEARING

None (maximum permitted 20%

of gross asset value)

Sector Split

as at 30 June 2019

MATERIALS

2%

CONSUMER

DISCRETIONARY

10%

INDUSTRIALS

11%

COMMUNICATION

SERVICES

12%

The Barramundi portfolio also holds cash.

REAL ESTATE

2%

FINANCIALS

21%

HEALTHCARE

20%

INFORMATION

TECHNOLOGY

19%

2

June's Biggest Movers in Australian dollar terms

Typically the Barramundi portfolio will be invested 90% or more in equities.

NANOSONICS

WISETECH GLOBAL

TECHNOLOGY ONE

AUB GROUP

LINK

ADMINISTRATION

+25%

+14%

+10%

-11%

-16%

5 Largest Portfolio Positions as at 30 June 2019

SEEK

CSL LIMITED

CARSALES.COM

COMMONWEALTH

XERO LIMITED

BANK OF AUSTRALIA

7%

7%

7%

5%

5%

The remaining portfolio is made up of another 20 stocks and cash.

Total Shareholder Return to 30 June 2019

Share Price/Total Shareholder Return

$1.80 $1.60 $1.40 $1.20 $1.00 $0.80 $0.60 $0.40 $0.20 $0.00

Share Price Total Shareholder Return

Oct

Oct

Oct

Oct

Oct

Oct

Oct

Oct

Oct

Oct

Oct

Oct

Oct

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

Performance to 30 June 2019

1 Month

3 Months

1 Year

3 Years

5 Years

(annualised)

(annualised)

Company Performance

Total Shareholder Return

+2.1%

+13.3%

+15.5%

+10.5%

+9.4%

Adjusted NAV Return

+0.6%

+7.7%

+5.6%

+10.0%

+9.2%

Portfolio Performance

Gross Performance Return

+1.1%

+8.3%

+10.0%

+13.2%

+12.7%

Benchmark Index^

+3.1%

+8.1%

+10.2%

+13.3%

+11.1%

^Benchmark Index: S&P/ASX Small Ords Industrial Gross Index until 30 September 2015 & S&P/ASX 200 Index (hedged 70% to NZD) from 1 October 2015

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Barramundi uses non-GAAP measures, including adjusted net asset value, adjusted NAV return, gross performance return and total shareholder return. The rationale for using such non-GAAP measures is as follows:

»» adjusted net asset value - the underlying value of the investment portfolio adjusted for capital allocation decisions, »» adjusted NAV return - the return to an investor after fees and tax,

»» gross performance return - the Manager's portfolio performance in terms of stock selection and currency hedging before fees and tax, and

»» total shareholder return - the return to an investor who reinvests their dividends, and if in the money, exercises their warrants at warrant maturity date for additional shares.

All references to adjusted net asset value, adjusted NAV return, gross performance return and total shareholder return in this monthly update are to such non-GAAP measures. The calculations applied to non-GAAP measures are described in the Barramundi Non-GAAP Financial Information Policy. A copy of the policy is available at http://barramundi.co.nz/about-barramundi/barramundi-policies/

3

About Barramundi Management

Board

Barramundi is an investment company listed on the New Zealand Stock Exchange. The company gives shareholders an opportunity to invest

in a diversified portfolio of between 25 and 35 quality growing Australian companies through a single, professionally managed investment. The aim of Barramundi is to offer investors competitive returns through capital growth and dividends.

Barramundi's portfolio is managed by Fisher Funds Management Limited. Robbie Urquhart (Senior Portfolio Manager), Terry Tolich (Senior Investment Analyst) and Delano Gallagher (Investment Analyst) have prime responsibility for managing the Barramundi portfolio. Together they have significant combined experience and are very capable of researching and investing in the quality Australian companies that Barramundi targets. Fisher Funds is based in Takapuna, Auckland.

The Manager has authority delegated to it from the Board to invest according to the Management Agreement and other written policies. The Board of Barramundi comprises independent directors Alistair Ryan (Chair), Carol Campbell, and Andy Coupe; and non-independent director Carmel Fisher.

Capital Management Strategies

Regular Dividends

»» Quarterly distribution policy introduced in August 2009

»» Under this policy, 2% of average NAV is targeted to be paid to shareholders quarterly

»» Dividends paid by Barramundi may include dividends received, interest income, investment gains and/or return of capital

»» Shareholders who prefer to have increased capital rather than a regular income stream have the opportunity to participate in the company's dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)

»» Shares issued to DRP participants are at a 3% discount to market price

»» Barramundi became a portfolio investment entity on 1 October 2007. As a result, dividends paid to New Zealand tax resident shareholders have not been subject to further tax

Share Buyback Programme

»» Barramundi has a buyback programme in place allowing it (if it elects to do so) to acquire up to 8.4m of its shares on market in the year to 31 October 2019

»» Shares bought back by the company are held as treasury stock

»» Shares held as treasury stock are available to be re-issued for the dividend reinvestment plan and to pay performance fees

Warrants

»» On 16 October 2018, a new issue of warrants (BRMWE) was announced

»» The warrants were issued 1 November 2018 at no cost to eligible shareholders and in the ratio of one warrant for every four Barramundi shares held

»» Exercise Price = $0.64 per warrant, to be adjusted down for dividends declared during the period up to the Exercise Date

»» Exercise Date = 25 October 2019

»» The final Exercise Price will be announced and an Exercise Form will be posted to warrant holders in September 2019

Disclaimer: The information in this update has been prepared as at the date noted on the front page. The information has been prepared as a general summary of the matters covered only, and it is by necessity brief. The information and opinions are based upon sources which are believed to be reliable, but Barramundi Limited and its officers and directors make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness. The update is not intended to constitute professional or investment advice and should not be relied upon in making any investment decisions. Professional financial advice from

an authorised financial adviser should be taken before making an investment. To the extent that the update contains data relating to the historical performance of Barramundi Limited or its portfolio companies, please note that fund performance can and will vary and that future results may have no correlation with results historically achieved.

Barramundi Limited

Computershare Investor Services Limited

Private Bag 93502, Takapuna, Auckland 0740

Private Bag 92119, Auckland 1142

Phone: +64 9 489 7074 | Fax: +64 9 489 7139

Phone: +64 9 488 8777 | Fax: +64 9 488 8787

Email: enquire@barramundi.co.nz | www.barramundi.co.nz

Email: enquiry@computershare.co.nz | www.computershare.com/nz

4

Disclaimer

Barramundi Ltd. published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 00:19:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:40pMARLIN GLOBAL : MLN â“ July 2019 monthly update
PU
08:35pSTOCKLAND : First of its kind boutique taphouse coming soon to Stockland Birtinya
PU
08:35pEXPONENT : ACI Automotive Product Liability Litigation
PU
08:32pL BRANDS (LB) ALERT : Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into L Brands, Inc.; Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm
PR
08:32pNOVA MINERALS LTD (ASX : NVA) 3D modelling confirms large IRGS target at Estelle Gold
AQ
08:31pMORGAN STANLEY : rates PPT as Equal-weight
AQ
08:31pROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP : Files Class Action Suit Against Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
BU
08:25pAltech Chemicals Ltd HPA Plant Construction Update
AW
08:22pALT RESOURCES LTD (ASX : ARS) More High Grade Gold Intercepts at Tims Find Mt Ida
AQ
08:21pROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Community Health Systems, Inc. Investors of Important July 29th Deadline in the Securities Class Action– CYH
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : U.S. judge slashes Roundup jury award to $25.3 million; Bayer still plans to appeal
2AMS does not see 'sufficient basis' for continuing takeover talks with Osram
3NINE ENERGY SERVICE INC : NINE ENERGY SERVICE : Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and C..
4PAYPAL HOLDINGS : PAYPAL : launches international money transfer service Xoom across Europe
5Gotranverse Targets Australian Quote-to-Cash Market with Opening of New Sydney Data Center

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About