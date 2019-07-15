Barramundi : BRM â“ July 2019 monthly update

A word from the Manager

Market Overview

The ASX 200 Index delivered another solid performance in June, returning +3.8% in A$ over the month. The market was helped by supportive offshore equity markets with most major equity indices rising across the month. Domestically, the ASX200 was also buoyed by the first RBA interest rate cut since 2016 from 1.50% to 1.25%.

All sectors except the Consumer Discretionary sector (-1.5% in A$) finished the month in the green. Materials (+6.7%) led the way, supported by strong performances from sector heavyweights BHP (+9.0%) and Newcrest (+17.4%), with the latter assisted by a strongly rising gold price. The Industrials (+5.4%), Health Care (+4.2%) and Financials (+3.5%) sectors also delivered strong returns in the month.

Portfolio News

Barramundi returned +1.1% gross performance in the month and an adjusted NAV return of +0.6%, with the majority of our portfolio companies contributing positively to the result. However a handful of notable detractors (discussed below) resulted in Barramundi underperforming the market during the month.

The market environment was supportive for a number of high growth companies including Nanosonics (+24.9% in A$), Wisetech (+13.8%) and Technology One (+10.2%) with no materially incremental new news released from these companies.

Brambles (+6.4%) announced the completion of the sale of its IFCO reusable plastic containers pooling business in early June for US$2.5 billion. It also commenced what will be a long running buy-back of stock with the majority of the sale proceeds.

CSL (+4.6%) is moving to a more direct model of distributing albumin into China, which improves its control over its supply chain. The net effect of this is that from an accounting perspective, it recognises the sales a few months later than it used to when it was more reliant on third parties for distribution. While there is no change to albumin supply