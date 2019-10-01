Log in
Barramundi : BRM â“ Notice of acquisition of securities 1 October 2019

10/01/2019 | 07:38pm EDT

Barramundi Limited

Phone +64 9 489 7074

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502

Takapuna, Auckland

NOTICE TO NZX LIMITED

LISTING RULE 3.13.1

BARRAMUNDI LIMITED

This notice concerns those securities in Barramundi Limited that have been acquired on market by Barramundi Limited on 1 October 2019. Details of the acquisition are as follows:

c)

Class of Security and ISIN:

Ordinary Shares - NZBRME0001S2

d)

Number of Securities acquired:

30,000

e)

Acquisition Price:

$0.6300

f)

Payment Type:

Cash payment

  1. Not applicable
  1. Principal terms:
  2. Percentage of the total Securities acquired:
  3. Reason for acquisition:
  4. Specific authority:
  5. Any terms of the acquisition:
  6. Total number of Securities after acquisition:
  7. Intentions for Securities acquired:
  8. Date of acquisition:

Alistair Ryan

Chair

Barramundi Ltd

Same terms as those Ordinary Shares already on issue

0.0173%

Part of a share buyback programme announced on 16 October 2018

Director Resolution

Not applicable

173,193,543

(Excl. treasury stock of 133,500)

Hold as Treasury Stock

1 October 2019

BRM - Notice of acquisition of securities

Disclaimer

Barramundi Ltd. published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 23:37:05 UTC
