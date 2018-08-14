Log in
Barramundi : BRM â“ Notice of acquisition of securities 13 August 2018

08/14/2018 | 02:26am CEST

1.

NOTICE TO NZX LIMITED

LISTING RULE 7.12.1

BARRAMUNDI LIMITED

Barramundi Limited

Phone +64 9 489 7074

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502 Takapuna, Auckland

This notice concerns those securities in Barramundi Limited that have been acquired on market by Barramundi Limited on 13 August 2018

2.

This notice has been provided by Barramundi Limited

3.

Details of the acquisition are as follows:

a)

Class of Security and ISIN:

Ordinary Shares - NZBRME0001S2

b)

Number of Securities acquired:

9,302

c)

Acquisition Price:

$0.6200

d)

Payment Type:

Cash payment

e)

Not applicable

f)

Principal terms:

Same terms as those Ordinary Shares

already on issue

g)

Percentage of the total Securities acquired:

0.0056%

h)

Reason for acquisition:

Part of a share buyback programme

announced on 16 October 2017

i)

Specific authority:

Director Resolution

j)

Any terms of the acquisition:

Not applicable

k)

Total number of Securities after acquisition:

167,082,191

(Excl. treasury stock of 62,870)

l)

Intentions for Securities acquired:

Hold as Treasury Stock

m)

Date of acquisition:

13 August 2018

Alistair Ryan Chair Barramundi Ltd

BRM - Notice of acquisition of securities

Disclaimer

Barramundi Ltd. published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 00:25:06 UTC
