Barramundi : BRM â“ Notice of acquisition of securities 20 March 2019

NOTICE TO NZX LIMITED

LISTING RULE 7.12.1

BARRAMUNDI LIMITED

Barramundi Limited

Phone +64 9 489 7074

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502 Takapuna, Auckland

This notice concerns those securities in Barramundi Limited that have been acquired on market by Barramundi Limited on 20 March 2019

This notice has been provided by Barramundi Limited

Details of the acquisition are as follows:

a) Class of Security and ISIN: Ordinary Shares - NZBRME0001S2 b) Number of Securities acquired: 15,000 c) Acquisition Price: $0.5900 d) Payment Type: Cash payment e) Not applicable f) Principal terms: Same terms as those Ordinary Shares already on issue g) Percentage of the total Securities acquired: 0.0088% h) Reason for acquisition: Part of a share buyback programme announced on 16 October 2018 i) Specific authority: Director Resolution j) Any terms of the acquisition: Not applicable k) Total number of Securities after acquisition: 169,703,415 (Excl. treasury stock of 15,000) l) Intentions for Securities acquired: Hold as Treasury Stock m) Date of acquisition: 20 March 2019

Alistair Ryan Chair Barramundi Ltd

BRM - Notice of acquisition of securities