Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Barramundi : BRM â“ Notice of acquisition of securities 22 March 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/24/2019 | 07:30pm EDT

1.

NOTICE TO NZX LIMITED

LISTING RULE 7.12.1

BARRAMUNDI LIMITED

Barramundi Limited

Phone +64 9 489 7074

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502 Takapuna, Auckland

This notice concerns those securities in Barramundi Limited that have been acquired on market by Barramundi Limited on 22 March 2019

2.

This notice has been provided by Barramundi Limited

3.

Details of the acquisition are as follows:

a)

Class of Security and ISIN:

Ordinary Shares - NZBRME0001S2

b)

Number of Securities acquired:

2,100

c)

Acquisition Price:

$0.5800

d)

Payment Type:

Cash payment

e)

Not applicable

f)

Principal terms:

Same terms as those Ordinary Shares

already on issue

g)

Percentage of the total Securities acquired:

0.0012%

h)

Reason for acquisition:

Part of a share buyback programme

announced on 16 October 2018

i)

Specific authority:

Director Resolution

j)

Any terms of the acquisition:

Not applicable

k)

Total number of Securities after acquisition:

169,701,315

(Excl. treasury stock of 17,100)

l)

Intentions for Securities acquired:

Hold as Treasury Stock

m)

Date of acquisition:

22 March 2019

Alistair Ryan Chair Barramundi Ltd

BRM - Notice of acquisition of securities

Disclaimer

Barramundi Ltd. published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2019 23:29:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:32pCITIC SECURITIES : and CLSA still have plenty of reasons to get along despite differences and bosses' departure
AQ
08:32pAPPLE : CEO's trip to China focuses on apps amid sinking iPhone sales
AQ
08:32pJD COM : employees visit prisons for anti-corruption education
AQ
08:31pTHERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : to Acquire Brammer Bio, a Leader in Viral Vector Manufacturing
PR
08:30pDEUTSCHE BANK : QNB Group announces successful closing of bond issuance of $1bn under EMTN programme
AQ
08:29pDianchi Water Treatment recorded a steady growth in overall business in FY2018
AQ
08:29pGLOBAL EDUCATION : Teacher from remote Kenyan village is world's best, wins $1mn
AQ
08:20pEXPONENT : Biocides Efficacy Training Course
PU
08:15pZMFY AUTOMOBILE GLASS SERVICES : Announcements and Notices - An ...
PU
08:12pWHITE CLIFF MINERALS LTD (ASX : WCN) Maiden Nickel-Cobalt Resource at Coronation Dam
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MEDICINOVA, INC. : MediciNova Announces Upcoming Presentations Regarding the SPRINT-MS Phase 2b Trial of MN-16..
2EARTH NETWORKS : Launches Aviation Early Warning System for the Agency for the Safety of Air Navigation in ..
3THE9 LIMITED (ADR) : THE9 LIMITED : Signs Joint Venture Agreement with Faraday&Future Inc.
4AXIOM MINING : Entitlement Offer Update - ASIC Interim Stop Order
5LOGICAMMS LIMITED : LOGICAMMS : Proposed Merger of LogiCamms and OSD

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.