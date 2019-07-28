Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Barramundi : BRM â“ Notice of acquisition of securities 26 July 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/28/2019 | 08:25pm EDT

Barramundi Limited

Phone +64 9 489 7074

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502

Takapuna, Auckland

NOTICE TO NZX LIMITED

LISTING RULE 3.13.1

BARRAMUNDI LIMITED

This notice concerns those securities in Barramundi Limited that have been acquired on market by Barramundi Limited on 26 July 2019. Details of the acquisition are as follows:

c)

Class of Security and ISIN:

Ordinary Shares - NZBRME0001S2

d)

Number of Securities acquired:

5,000

e)

Acquisition Price:

$0.6400

f)

Payment Type:

Cash payment

  1. Not applicable
  1. Principal terms:
  2. Percentage of the total Securities acquired:
  3. Reason for acquisition:
  4. Specific authority:
  5. Any terms of the acquisition:
  6. Total number of Securities after acquisition:
  7. Intentions for Securities acquired:
  8. Date of acquisition:

Alistair Ryan

Chair

Barramundi Ltd

Same terms as those Ordinary Shares already on issue

0.0029%

Part of a share buyback programme announced on 16 October 2018

Director Resolution

Not applicable

171,986,073

(Excl. treasury stock of 128,210)

Hold as Treasury Stock

26 July 2019

BRM - Notice of acquisition of securities

Disclaimer

Barramundi Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2019 00:24:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:45pDXC TECHNOLOGY : Why the pendulum is shifting from ‘solutions' back to ‘capabilities'
PU
08:45pICBC Unit, Cinda Investment to Buy Stake in China's Bank of Jinzhou
DJ
08:36pNUTRIEN : Australian antitrust watchdog seeks views on Landmark-Ruralco deal
RE
08:35pARDIDEN : 29/07/2019 Quarterly Activities Report
PU
08:31pDBS : 2Q Net Profit Up 20% on Year; Beats Expectations
DJ
08:25pBARRAMUNDI : BRM â“ Notice of acquisition of securities 26 July 2019
PU
08:20pAIRASIA BERHAD : BIG partners with TrueYou to expand redemption options for loyalty programme
PU
08:16pDYNASTY FINE WINE : Trading of Dynasty's Shares Resume Today
AQ
08:10pPOLARIS INDUSTRIES : Challenges You to “Think Outside” with its New Brand
PU
08:05pINCITEC PIVOT : IPL Prices US$500M Notes in the USPP Market ...
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S., China move trade talks to Shanghai amid deal pessimism
2HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD : HERBALIFE NUTRITION : Boosts Herbalife24® Sports Product Line to Advance Everyday At..
3DYNASTY FINE WINE GROUP LIMITED : DYNASTY FINE WINE : Trading of Dynasty's Shares Resume Today
4POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC. : POLARIS INDUSTRIES : Challenges You to “Think Outside” with its New Bran..
5FAQ: What is the Countdown Timer to Buy a Car on RumbleOn.com?

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group