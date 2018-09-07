Barramundi : BRM â“ Notice of acquisition of securities 6 September 2018

1.

NOTICE TO NZX LIMITED

LISTING RULE 7.12.1

BARRAMUNDI LIMITED

Barramundi Limited

This notice concerns those securities in Barramundi Limited that have been acquired on market by Barramundi Limited on 6 September 2018

2.

3.

Details of the acquisition are as follows:

a) Class of Security and ISIN: Ordinary Shares - NZBRME0001S2 b) Number of Securities acquired: 6,905 c) Acquisition Price: $0.6400 d) Payment Type: Cash payment e) Not applicable f) Principal terms: Same terms as those Ordinary Shares already on issue g) Percentage of the total Securities acquired: 0.0041% h) Reason for acquisition: Part of a share buyback programme announced on 16 October 2017 i) Specific authority: Director Resolution j) Any terms of the acquisition: Not applicable k) Total number of Securities after acquisition: 167,026,870 (Excl. treasury stock of 118,191) l) Intentions for Securities acquired: Hold as Treasury Stock m) Date of acquisition: 6 September 2018

Alistair Ryan Chair Barramundi Ltd

