Barramundi : BRM â“ Notice of acquisition of securities 7 September 2018

1.
NOTICE TO NZX LIMITED
LISTING RULE 7.12.1
BARRAMUNDI LIMITED
Barramundi Limited
Phone +64 9 489 7074
Fax +64 9 489 7139
Private Bag 93502 Takapuna, Auckland
This notice concerns those securities in Barramundi Limited that have been acquired on market by Barramundi Limited on 7 September 2018
2.
This notice has been provided by Barramundi Limited
3.
Details of the acquisition are as follows:
|
a)
|
Class of Security and ISIN:
|
Ordinary Shares - NZBRME0001S2
|
b)
|
Number of Securities acquired:
|
2,000
|
c)
|
Acquisition Price:
|
$0.6500
|
d)
|
Payment Type:
|
Cash payment
|
e)
|
Not applicable
|
f)
|
Principal terms:
|
Same terms as those Ordinary Shares
|
already on issue
|
g)
|
Percentage of the total Securities acquired:
|
0.0012%
|
h)
|
Reason for acquisition:
|
Part of a share buyback programme
|
announced on 16 October 2017
|
i)
|
Specific authority:
|
Director Resolution
|
j)
|
Any terms of the acquisition:
|
Not applicable
|
k)
|
Total number of Securities after acquisition:
|
167,024,870
|
(Excl. treasury stock of 120,191)
|
l)
|
Intentions for Securities acquired:
|
Hold as Treasury Stock
|
m)
|
Date of acquisition:
|
7 September 2018
Alistair Ryan Chair Barramundi Ltd
BRM - Notice of acquisition of securities
Disclaimer
Barramundi Ltd. published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 00:16:02 UTC