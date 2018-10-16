Barramundi : BRM â“ October 2018 monthly update

A word from the Manager

Market Overview

The ASX200 Index returned -1.2% (A$) during the month. Healthcare was the largest drag on the index as the Prime Minister called for a Royal Commission into Australia's aged care sector. This caused sharp falls for a number of aged care operators. Energy and materials enjoyed strong gains during the month as commodity prices rallied, led by coking coal prices which rose 9.2% in September.

For September, the Barramundi portfolio fell -2.0% on a gross performance basis. After a strong performance in the prior few months a number of holdings such as CSL (-10.6% for the month), NXT (-8.2%) and SEK (-5.7%) fell in September contributing to the softer Barramundi result. In the main, we remain comfortable with our holdings in these companies.

Shaking off cyclical pressures

Brambles (BXB), one of our portfolio holdings for a number of years, pleasingly returned +23% (A$) across the September quarter. BXB is the leading player in the global pooled pallet market with a strong market position in reusable plastic containers (RPC) through its subsidiary IFCO. Through these divisions, BXB is embedded across the supply chains of many major companies across a wide range of industries.

BXB had a tough ﬁrst six months of the year, signiﬁcantly underperforming the ASX200. It's near-term proﬁt margins in the US had come under pressure from sharply rising lumber prices and transport costs. There was market uncertainty regarding the range of potential outcomes from an ongoing management review of the business by BXB's CEO Graham Chipchase (who took up his position in 2017). In addition to this there is an ongoing market debate as to whether or not the rise of e-commerce will structurally alter supply chains in a fashion that will diminish BXB's role and/or signiﬁcantly worsen its pricing power.

We used this share price weakness to add to our position in the June quarter. In our view, the input cost inﬂation while negatively impacting near-term margins, ultimately will be passed on to customers (with a lag). In addition, as a large scale, low cost provider, BXB can wear the cost squeeze better than many peers and we do not believe that cyclical cost input squeezes necessarily destroy the longer-term economic proposition of Brambles.

At Brambles results announcement in August, there were early signs that the company's initiatives to mitigate US cost pressures were starting to bear fruit. In addition, the market was encouraged by the outcome of the business review which importantly has seen BXB explore a demerger of the IFCO RPC business from the pooled pallet operations as a means of trying to shine a light on the value inherent in the IFCO business. The combination of these events helped spark the strong rebound in the share price performance through the second half of the quarter.

We continue to like BXB's market position and outlook. The growth and evolution of e-commerce will have implications for global supply chains. It remains to be seen if and how those supply chains will evolve. Ultimately goods will still need to be moved from the source of their production to centralised distribution centres from where they can be dispatched to their end customers. BXB remains in a strong position to adapt to these changes and facilitate this ﬂow of goods. We'll watch this space with interest.

Portfolio Changes

During the month after initially responding positively to NEXTDC Limited's (NXT) result (delivered on the last day of August), the market proceeded to knock 18% off the company's market cap during September before the share price recovered in the latter part ofthe month. There was nothing onerous in NXT's result, although the lack of progress in contracting more of its recently constructed data centre capacity disappointed the market. Management put this down to timing delays rather than a lack of demand and in fact have brought forward the expansion of its second data centre in Sydney because of the strength of the underlying demand for capacity. We consequently topped up our position on this pullback.

Outside of topping up NXT, we had a number of minor changes to portfolio position sizes in the month following a comprehensive review of our individual portfolio company STEEPP scores.

Robbie Urquhart

Senior Portfolio Manager

Fisher Funds Management Limited

Key Details

Sector Split

as at 30 September 2018

as at 30 September 2018

FUND TYPE

Listed Investment Company

INVESTS IN

Growing Australian companies

MATERIALS

LISTING DATE

26 October 2006

FINANCIAL YEAR END

30 June

TYPICAL PORTFOLIO SIZE 25-35 stocksINVESTMENT CRITERIA

Long-term growth

PERFORMANCE OBJECTIVE

Long-term growth of capital and dividends

TAX STATUS

Portfolio Investment Entity (PIE)

MANAGER

Fisher Funds Management Limited

MANAGEMENT FEE RATE

1.25% of gross asset value (reduced by 0.10% for every 1% of underperformance relative to the change in the NZ 90 Day Bank Bill Index with a ﬂoor of 0.75%)

PERFORMANCE BENCHMARK

Changes in the NZ 90 Day Bank Bill Index + 7%

PERFORMANCE FEE HURDLE

15% of returns in excess of benchmark and high water mark

HIGH WATER MARK

SHARES ON ISSUE

$0.69 168m

MARKET CAPITALISATION $108m

GEARING

None (maximum permitted 20% of gross asset value)

September's Biggest Movers in Australian dollar terms

Typically the Barramundi portfolio will be invested 90% or more in equities.

RIO TINTO

BHP BILLITON

SEEK

NEXTDC

CSL

+9%

+7%

-6%

-8%

-11%

5 Largest Portfolio Positions as at 30 September 2018

SEEK

CSL

CARSALES.COM

COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIALINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS

7%

7%

7%

5%

5%

The remaining portfolio is made up of another 21 stocks and cash.

Total Shareholder Return to 30 September 2018

Share PriceTotal Shareholder Return

SharePrice/TotalShareholderReturn

Oct 2012

Oct 2006

Oct 2007

Oct 2008

Oct 2009

Oct 2010

Oct 2011

Oct 2013

Oct 2014

Oct 2015

Oct 2016

Oct 2017

Performance to 30 September 2018

1 Month

3 Months

1 Year

3 Years (annualised)

Since Inception

(annualised)

Company Performance Total Shareholder Return Adjusted NAV Return Portfolio Performance Gross Performance Return Benchmark Index^

+2.3% (2.2%)

(2.0%) (1.2%)

+9.1% +2.9% +4.5% +1.6%

+21.8% +22.6% +26.0% +14.6%

+9.7% +12.6% +16.1% +12.6%

+4.0% +4.5% +7.9% +3.2%

^Benchmark Index: S&P/ASX Small Ords Industrial Gross Index until 30 September 2015 & S&P/ASX 200 Index (hedged 70% to NZD) from 1 October 2015

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Barramundi uses non-GAAP measures, including adjusted net asset value, adjusted NAV return, gross performance return and total shareholder return. The rationale for using such non-GAAP measures is as follows:

» adjusted net asset value - the underlying value of the investment portfolio adjusted for capital allocation decisions,

» adjusted NAV return - the return to an investor after fees and tax,

» gross performance return - the Manager's portfolio performance in terms of stock selection and currency hedging before fees and tax, and

» total shareholder return - the return to an investor who reinvests their dividends, and if in the money, exercises their warrants at warrant maturity date for additional shares.

All references to adjusted net asset value, adjusted NAV return, gross performance return and total shareholder return in this monthly update are to such non-GAAP measures. The calculations applied to non-GAAP measures are described in the Barramundi Non-GAAP Financial Information Policy. A copy of the policy is available at http://barramundi.co.nz/about-barramundi/barramundi-policies/

About Barramundi ManagementBoard

Barramundi is an investment company listed on the New Zealand Stock Exchange. The company gives shareholders an opportunity to invest in a diversiﬁed portfolio of between 25 and 35 quality growing Australian companies through a single, professionally managed investment. The aim of Barramundi is to offer investors competitive returns through capital growth and dividends.

Barramundi's portfolio is managed by Fisher Funds Management Limited. Robbie Urquhart (Senior Portfolio Manager), Terry Tolich (Senior Investment Analyst) and Delano Gallagher (Investment Analyst) have prime responsibility for managing the Barramundi portfolio. Together they have signiﬁcant combined experience and are very capable of researching and investing in the quality Australian companies that Barramundi targets. Fisher Funds is based in Takapuna, Auckland.

Capital Management Strategies

Regular Dividends

» Quarterly distribution policy introduced in August 2009

» Under this policy, 2% of average NAV is targeted to be paid to shareholders quarterly

» Dividends paid by Barramundi may include dividends received, interest income, investment gains and/or return of capital

» Shareholders who prefer to have increased capital rather than a regular income stream have the opportunity to participate in the company's dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)

» Shares issued to DRP participants are at a 3% discount to market price

» Barramundi became a portfolio investment entity on 1 October 2007. As a result, dividends paid to New Zealand tax resident shareholders have not been subject to further tax

Share Buyback Programme

»

The Manager has authority delegated to it from the Board to invest according to the Management Agreement and other written policies. The Board of Barramundi comprises independent directors Alistair Ryan (Chair), Carol Campbell and Andy Coupe; and non-independent director Carmel Fisher.

Barramundi has a buyback programme in place allowing it (if it elects to do so) to acquire up to 7.4m of its shares on market in the year to 31 October 2018

» Shares bought back by the company are held as treasury stock

»

Shares held as treasury stock are available to be re-issued for the dividend reinvestment plan and to pay performance fees

Warrants

» Warrants put Barramundi in a better position to grow further, operate efﬁciently and pursue other capital structure initiatives as appropriate

» A warrant is the right, not the obligation, to purchase an ordinary share in Barramundi at a ﬁxed price on a ﬁxed date

» There are currently no warrants on issue

Disclaimer: The information in this update has been prepared as at the date noted on the front page. The information has been prepared as a general summary of the matters covered only, and it is by necessity brief. The information and opinions are based upon sources which are believed to be reliable, but Barramundi Limited and its ofﬁcers and directors make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness. The update is not intended to constitute professional or investment advice and should not be relied upon in making any investment decisions. Professional ﬁnancial advice from an authorised ﬁnancial adviser should be taken before making an investment. To the extent that the update contains data relating to the historical performance of Barramundi Limited or its portfolio companies, please note that fund performance can and will vary and that future results may have no correlation with results historically achieved.

Barramundi Limited

Private Bag 93502, Takapuna, Auckland 0740 Phone: +64 9 489 7074 | Fax: +64 9 489 7139

Email: enquire@barramundi.co.nz| www.barramundi.co.nz

Computershare Investor Services Limited Private Bag 92119, Auckland 1142

Phone: +64 9 488 8777 | Fax: +64 9 488 8787

Email: enquiry@computershare.co.nz| www.computershare.com/nz