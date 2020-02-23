Log in
Barramundi : BRM â“ Quarterly dividend of 1.45 cents per share

02/23/2020 | 09:59pm EST

Distribution Notice

Section 1: Issuer information

Name of issuer

Barramundi Limited

Financial product name/description

Barramundi Ordinary Shares

NZX ticker code

BRM

ISIN (If unknown, check on NZX

NZBRME0001S2

website)

Type of distribution

Full Year

Quarterly

X

(Please mark with an X in the

Half Year

Special

relevant box/es)

DRP applies

X

Record date

[13/03/2020]

Ex-Date (one business day before the

[12/03/2020]

Record Date)

Payment date (and allotment date for

[27/03/2020]

DRP)

Total monies associated with the

$2,975,800

distribution1

Source of distribution (for example,

Current period earnings

retained earnings)

Currency

NZD

Section 2: Distribution amounts per financial product

Gross distribution2

$0.01470387

Total cash distribution3

$0.01450000

Excluded amount (applicable to listed

$0.01397575

PIEs)

Supplementary distribution amount

$0.00009251

Section 3: Imputation credits and Resident Withholding Tax4

Is the distribution imputed

Fully imputed

Partial imputation

No imputation

If fully or partially imputed, please

1.41% partially imputed

state imputation rate as % applied

Imputation tax credits per financial

$0.00020387

product

Resident Withholding Tax per

$ nil

financial product

  1. Continuous issuers should indicate that this is based on the number of units on issue at the date of the form
  2. "Gross distribution" is the total cash distribution plus the amount of imputation credits, per financial product, before the deduction of Resident Withholding Tax (RWT).
  3. "Total cash distribution" is the cash distribution excluding imputation credits, per financial product, before the deduction of RWT. This should include any excluded amounts, where applicable to listed PIEs.
  4. The imputation credits plus the RWT amount is 33% of the gross distribution for the purposes of this form. If the distribution is fully imputed the imputation credits will be 28% of the gross distribution with remaining 5% being RWT. This does not constitute advice as to whether or not RWT needs to be withheld.

Section 4: Distribution re-investment plan (if applicable)

DRP % discount (if any)

3.0%

Start date and end date for

[11/03/2020]

[17/03/2020]

determining market price for DRP

Date strike price to be announced (if

[19/03/2020]

not available at this time)

Specify source of financial products to

be issued under DRP programme

New Issue

(new issue or to be bought on market)

DRP strike price per financial product

$

Last date to submit a participation

notice for

this

distribution in

[13/03/2020]

accordance

with

DRP participation

terms

Section 5:

Authority for this announcement

Name of person authorised to make

Wayne Burns

this announcement

Contact person for this

Wayne Burns

announcement

Contact phone number

09 4897074

Contact email address

enquire@barramundi.co.nz

Date of release through MAP

[27/03/2020]

Disclaimer

Barramundi Ltd. published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 02:58:05 UTC
