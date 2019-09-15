Barramundi : BRM â“ September 2019 monthly update

A word from the Manager

Market Overview

Share price returns across the ASX200 Index in August were heavily influenced by the individual company financial reports and management commentary during the semi-annual 'reporting season'. As reflected in the ASX200's return of -2.4% (in A$), these reports (and earnings outlooks) disappointed the market in aggregate. According to JP Morgan, post reporting, earnings were revised -1.9% lower across the ASX200, which is the lowest earnings revision since 2016. Negative revisions were broad based and contributed to the negative returns across the majority of sectors in the month. Healthcare (+3.6%) and Real Estate (+2.3%) were the standout sectors from a performance perspective. The Information Technology (+0.3%) and Consumer Discretionary (+0.2%) sectors also registered positive gains. The latter sector was assisted by constructive commentary from a few management teams citing signs of 'green shoots' regarding consumer activity which has been assisted by a stabilising housing market. In contrast, concern regarding the volatile gyrations in global trade discussions fed into poor performances from the Materials (-7.5%) and Energy (-5.6%) sectors which weighed on the ASX200 Index's return.

Portfolio News

Against this backdrop, we were generally pleased with the reporting season impact on Barramundi, which delivered a gross performance return of +0.9% (in A$) for August. The Adjusted NAV return for the month was +1.8%.

Nanosonics (+21% in A$) delivered a credible financial result which demonstrated increased sales of its ultrasound probe disinfection product (the trophon) in the key US market. Pleasingly, revenue from sales of consumable products used in the trophon rose by 50% in the US. Consumables, a key source of recurring revenue, now constitute 60% of Nanosonic's total revenue. This helped underpin the +200% rise in profit before tax.

Management commentary highlighted the strong, increasingly multi-faceted growth runway in front of the company. Positive comments were made regarding nearer term growth prospects in the large European market. Further out, Nanosonics is making progress in establishing a presence in the Japanese