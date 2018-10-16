Log in
Barramundi : BRM announces continuation of share buyback programme

10/16/2018 | 06:28am CEST

Barramundi Limited

Phone +64 9 489 7074

Fax +64 9 489 7139 Private Bag 93502, Takapuna

Auckland 0740

16 October 2018

Barramundi Limited announces continuation of share buyback programme

In accordance with Listing Rule 7.6.2 Barramundi announces its intention to continue its share buyback programme of Barramundi ordinary shares in compliance with section 65 of the Companies Act 1993.

The buyback programme is for the twelve month period commencing 1 November 2018 through to

31 October 2019 and allows for the purchase of up to 5% of the ordinary shares on issue (which is equivalent to a maximum of 8,400,000 shares).

As per the current Share Buyback Policy, Barramundi will only buy back shares if the discount to net asset value is not less than 8%.

Alistair Ryan

Chair

Barramundi Limited

Disclaimer

Barramundi Ltd. published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 04:27:02 UTC
