Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Barramundi : BRM ex-div NAV as at 11/3/20 - $0.6197

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 10:54pm EDT

Barramundi Limited

Phone +64 9 489 7074

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502

Takapuna, Auckland

BRM NAV as at 11/3/20 - $0.6197 (after deducting 1.45cps dividend payable)

Date

11/3/2020

4/3/2020

BRM NAV

$0.6197

$0.6944

Share price close

$0.66

$0.65

(Premium) / Discount

(7%)

6%

The above net asset value (NAV) is unaudited and net of fees and tax.

The NAV per share is after deducting an accrual for a 1.45 cents per share dividend to be paid on 27 March 2020. The NAV per share is also calculated after deducting treasury stock of 28,000 shares (acquired under the Barramundi buyback programme).

The five largest portfolio holdings at 11 March 2020 are approximately as follows:

CSL

8%

Carsales.com

7%

Seek

6%

Xero

5%

AUB Group

5%

BACKGROUND

Barramundi is a listed investment company that invests in growing Australian companies. The Barramundi portfolio is managed by Fisher Funds, a specialist investment manager with a track record of successfully investing in growth company shares. The aim of Barramundi is to offer investors competitive returns through capital growth and dividends, and access to a diversified portfolio of investments through a single tax-efficient investment vehicle. Barramundi listed on the NZX Main Board on 26 October 2006 and may invest in companies that are listed on an Australian stock exchange or unlisted companies.

Contact

Corporate Manager

Barramundi Limited

Tel +64 9 4840352

Disclaimer

Barramundi Ltd. published this content on 12 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 02:53:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:46pGlobal Soundbar Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Number of Smart Homes to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
11:42pYINGLI GREEN ENERGY : Secured 260 MW Order with Debt Restructuring Going Forward
AQ
11:39pAMGEN : Update Regarding COVID-19
PU
11:39pCONSOLIDATED ZINC : Letter to optionholders
PU
11:39pFORTESCUE METALS : contracting partners launch new traineeship for Aboriginal Australians
PU
11:34pPoly Global to Recycle Funds from Sole UK Commercial Asset
GL
11:32pBan on European travel to U.S. will batter airlines, already roiled by coronavirus
RE
11:31pRigrodsky & Long, P.A. Files Class Action Suit Against Cincinnati Bell Inc.
GL
11:30pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Sasol Limited (SSL)
BU
11:29pAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Interest payment - ANZHAR
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1OSRAM LICHT AG : AMS to sell new shares for 9.20 Swiss francs from March 16
2ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : warns of big coronavirus hit to China sales
3AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Citigroup hires Loretta Ko to head financial institution group
4BARCLAYS PLC : Financial firms around the world ramp up contingency plans as coronavirus hits
5CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED : CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : 2019 Annual Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group