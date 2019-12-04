Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Barramundi : BRM ex-div NAV as at 4/12/19 - $0.7034

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 11:30pm EST

Barramundi Limited

Phone +64 9 489 7074

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502

Takapuna, Auckland

BRM NAV as at 4/12/19 - $0.7034 (after deducting 1.44cps dividend payable)

Date

4/12/2019

30/11/2019

BRM NAV

$0.7034

$0.7364

Share price close

$0.69

$0.71

Discount

2%

4%

The above net asset value (NAV) is unaudited and net of fees and tax.

The NAV per share is after deducting an accrual for a 1.44 cents per share dividend to be paid on 19 December 2019. The NAV per share is also calculated after deducting treasury stock of 944,889 shares (acquired under the Barramundi buyback programme). A performance fee payable to the Manager is currently being accrued in the NAV calculation.

The five largest portfolio holdings at 4 December 2019 are approximately as follows:

CSL

7%

Seek

7%

Carsales.com

7%

Ooh!Media

6%

Xero

6%

BACKGROUND

Barramundi is a listed investment company that invests in growing Australian companies. The Barramundi portfolio is managed by Fisher Funds, a specialist investment manager with a track record of successfully investing in growth company shares. The aim of Barramundi is to offer investors competitive returns through capital growth and dividends, and access to a diversified portfolio of investments through a single tax-efficient investment vehicle. Barramundi listed on the NZX Main Board on 26 October 2006 and may invest in companies that are listed on an Australian stock exchange or unlisted companies.

Contact

Corporate Manager

Barramundi Limited

Tel +64 9 4840352

Disclaimer

Barramundi Ltd. published this content on 05 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2019 04:29:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:50pSTOCKLAND : Appendix 3X (Ms K McKenzie)
PU
11:50pMARLIN GLOBAL : MLN undiluted NAV as at 3/12/19 - $1.0099
PU
11:50pCARSALES COM : Appendix 3B Opens in a new Window
PU
11:45pWOLLONGONG COAL : Pause in trading
PU
11:42pGLOBAL CLOUD XCHANGE : Announces Confirmation of Its Plan of Reorganization, Clearing the Way for Exit from Bankruptcy
BU
11:40pTOP SPRING INTERNATIONAL : Monthly return of equity issuer on movements in securities for the month ended november 30,2019
PU
11:39pSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most gain on Sino-U.S. trade deal hopes; Philippines slips
RE
11:39pNew Zealand Regulator Recommends Market Changes to Cut Gasoline Prices
DJ
11:34pAsian shares gain as trade deal hopes flicker among Trump's mixed signals
RE
11:33pARDELYX : Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC. : PELOTON INTERACTIVE : says encouraged by some support despite Christmas ad critici..
2Asian shares gain as trade deal hopes flicker among Trump's mixed signals
3Oil steadies after price jump; investors wait on OPEC meetings
4Britain, EU expected to agree free trade deal, cable to gain - Reuters poll
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : China video streamer iQiyi sees price hikes at home, gold abroad

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group