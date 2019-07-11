Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Barramundi : BRM undiluted NAV as at 10/07/19 - $0.7053

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 12:03am EDT

Barramundi Limited

Phone +64 9 489 7074

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502

Takapuna, Auckland

BRM undiluted NAV as at 10/7/19 - $0.7053

Date

10/7/2019

3/7/2019

BRM undiluted NAV*

$0.7053

$0.6996

Share price close

$0.63

$0.62

Discount

11%

11%

The above net asset value (NAV) is unaudited and net of fees and tax.

The NAV per share is calculated after deducting treasury stock of 58,210 shares (acquired under the Barramundi buyback programme).

  • The undiluted NAV excludes any impact on the NAV of the future exercise of warrants (BRMWE). At 10 July 2019, 42,153,796 warrants are on issue and may be exercised on 25 October 2019. The actual exercise price of each warrant is $0.64 less the dividends per share declared by the company between 1 November 2018 and 25 October 2019. Dividends totalling 3.98 cents per share have been declared to date and one more dividend is expected to be declared in the remaining period to 25 October 2019.

The five largest portfolio holdings at 10 July 2019 are approximately as follows:

Seek

7%

Carsales.com

7%

CSL Limited

7%

Xero Limited

5%

Commonwealth Bank

5%

BACKGROUND

Barramundi is a listed investment company that invests in growing Australian companies. The Barramundi portfolio is managed by Fisher Funds, a specialist investment manager with a track record of successfully investing in growth company shares. The aim of Barramundi is to offer investors competitive returns through capital growth and dividends, and access to a diversified portfolio of investments through a single tax-efficient investment vehicle. Barramundi listed on the NZX Main Board on 26 October 2006 and may invest in companies that are listed on an Australian stock exchange or unlisted companies.

Contact

Corporate Manager

Barramundi Limited

Tel +64 9 4840352

Disclaimer

Barramundi Ltd. published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 04:02:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:13aABN AMRO BANK N : wins Euromoney Awards including ‘Western Europe's Best Bank for Sustainable Finance'
PU
01:10aHEIDELBERG PHARMA : reports on first half-year
EQ
01:08aENTERGY : Mississippi Awards Excellerator Grant to Rankin County
PU
01:06aSIF : provides Monopiles to Vattenfall/Nuon for 3 zones of Hollandse Kust Zuid project
AQ
01:01aYIT : Publishing of YIT Corporation's Half-year report for January-June 2019 on July 25, 2019
AQ
01:01aINSTALCO INTRESSENTER : acquires ventilation company in Gävle
AQ
01:01aBONE THERAPEUTICS SA : Transparency notification received from S.R.I.W. SA and Sofipôle SA
AQ
01:01aGUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE : MACIF Chooses Guidewire InsurancePlatform Delivered via Guidewire Cloud
BU
01:01amGage Collaborates with Oracle Marketing Cloud to Deliver Optimized Omni-Channel Marketing and Make Mobile Marketing Easier
GL
12:58aS&P GLOBAL : China) Ratings Publishes First Rating in Domestic Chinese Market
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Europe should brace for U.S. tariffs on several fronts - German official
2APPLE : U.S. to probe French plan to tax tech companies
3Oil hits six-week high as storm builds in Gulf of Mexico
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Dollar slips after Powell bolsters rate cut bets; bitcoin sinks
5U.S. oil companies slash Gulf of Mexico production as storm bears down
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About