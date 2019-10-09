Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Barramundi : BRM undiluted NAV as at 9/10/19 - $0.7155

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 10:26pm EDT

Barramundi Limited

Phone +64 9 489 7074

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502

Takapuna, Auckland

BRM undiluted NAV as at 9/10/19 - $0.7155

Date

9/10/2019

2/10/2019

BRM undiluted NAV*

$0.7155

$0.7224

Share price close

$0.63

$0.63

Discount

12%

13%

The above net asset value (NAV) is unaudited and net of fees and tax.

The NAV per share is calculated after deducting treasury stock of 238,500 shares (acquired under the Barramundi buyback programme).

  • The undiluted NAV excludes any impact on the NAV of the future exercise of warrants (BRMWE). At 9 October 2019, 42,153,796 warrants are on issue and may be exercised on 25 October 2019. The final exercise price of each warrant has been calculated at $0.59.

The five largest portfolio holdings at 9 October 2019 are approximately as follows:

Seek

7%

CSL

7%

Carsales.com

7%

Xero

6%

Commonwealth Bank

5%

BACKGROUND

Barramundi is a listed investment company that invests in growing Australian companies. The Barramundi portfolio is managed by Fisher Funds, a specialist investment manager with a track record of successfully investing in growth company shares. The aim of Barramundi is to offer investors competitive returns through capital growth and dividends, and access to a diversified portfolio of investments through a single tax-efficient investment vehicle. Barramundi listed on the NZX Main Board on 26 October 2006 and may invest in companies that are listed on an Australian stock exchange or unlisted companies.

Contact

Corporate Manager

Barramundi Limited

Tel +64 9 4840352

Disclaimer

Barramundi Ltd. published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 02:25:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:53pASAHI KASEI : Reality hit Yoshino when he saw articles on winning Nobel prize
AQ
11:51pZTE : to make its mark with 5G capabilities at India Mobile Congress 2019
PU
11:43pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Display to invest $11 billion by 2025 amid industry oversupply
RE
11:41pQSTHEORY.CN PUBLISHED AN ARTICLE OF WANG MIN : Growing into a World-class Enterprise
PU
11:41pXCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY : Supports Africa's Development!
PU
11:41pADYEN N : PatPat Picks Adyen To Power Payments Globally
PU
11:36pPTT PUBLIC : Thailand, Philippine firms lead revival in Southeast Asia IPOs
RE
11:33pASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Erase Early Losses On Reports Of Partial Trade Deal, Easing Of Huawei Blacklist
DJ
11:20pThailand's Asset World Corp shares open touch above IPO price
RE
11:11pBENDIGO AND ADELAIDE BANK : Bank announces partnership with Imagination Library to support child literacy development
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump's fast-tracking of oil pipelines hits legal roadblocks
2TOUCHSTONE ENERGY INC : TOUCHSTONE ENERGY : Proxy Statement
3FORTUM : FORTUM : Uniper works council criticizes Fortum's attempt to gain control
4SUBARU CORPORATION : SUBARU : Receives Securities Analysts' Award for Excellence in Corporate Disclosure for 6..
5BED BATH & BEYOND INC. : BED BATH & BEYOND : hires Target executive as CEO

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group