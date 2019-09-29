Barramundi : BROKER HANDLING FEE ON BARRAMUNDI WARRANTS

Barramundi Limited

30 September 2019

BROKER HANDLING FEE ON BARRAMUNDI WARRANTS

Barramundi Limited ("Barramundi" or "the company") would like to advise brokers that it offers a broker handling fee in respect of the exercise of Barramundi warrants ("BRMWE").

The exercise date is 25 October 2019 and the exercise price is $0.59.

Barramundi recognises there is an administration cost and time involved in the warrant exercise process for brokers and, as such, pays brokers 0.4% of the total consideration payable for warrants exercised per beneficial holder.

The company would also like to remind brokers that it has a long-term quarterly dividend policy whereby it pays 2% of average net asset value each quarter. All shares allotted upon the exercise of warrants on 25 October 2019 will be eligible for all future dividend payments.

