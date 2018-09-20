Log in
Barramundi : DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN PRICE DETERMINED

09/20/2018 | 02:23am CEST

Barramundi Limited

Phone +64 9 489 7074

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502 Takapuna, Auckland

20 September 2018

DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN PRICE DETERMINED

Barramundi Limited (Barramundi) advises that the share price used to calculated entitlements under the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (the DRP) has been set at $0.6107.

This is the volume weighted average price of all Barramundi shares traded on the NZX Main Board during the five trading days from and including the ex-dividend date (being 12 September 2018), less a 3.0% discount.

The new shares will be issued on the dividend payment date (being 28 September 2018) to those shareholders who have elected to participate in the DRP.

Ends

Contact

Corporate Manager Barramundi Limited

Tel +64 9 484 0352

Disclaimer

Barramundi Ltd. published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 00:22:01 UTC
