Barramundi : New Warrant Issue for Barramundi (BRM - Appendix 7)

0
10/16/2018 | 06:28am CEST

APPENDIX 7 - NZSX Listing Rules

Notice of event affecting securities

NZSX Listing Rule 7.12.2. For rights, NZSX Listing Rules 7.10.9 and 7.10.10. For change to allotment, NZSX Listing Rule 7.12.1, a separate advice is required.

EMAIL:announce@nzx.com

Number of pages including this one (Please provide any other relevant details on additional pages)

Full name of Issuer

Barramundi Limited

Name of officer authorised to make this notice

Contact phone number

Authority for event, e.g. Directors' resolution

Contact fax number

Date

Nature of event

Tick as appropriate

Bonus Issue Rights Issue non-renouncable

If ticked, state whether:

Taxable

/ Non Taxable If ticked, state

Conversion

InterestRights Issue Renouncable

Capital change

Call

Dividend

whether:

Interim

Full Year

Special

DRP Applies

EXISTING securities affected by this

If more than one security is affected by the event, use a separate form.

Description of the class of securities

Barramundi Ordinary Shares

ISIN

If unknown, contact NZX

Details of securities issued pursuant to this event

If more than one class of security is to be issued, use a separate form for each class.

Description of the class of securitiesNumber of Securities to be issued following eventConversion, Maturity, Call Payable or Exercise Date

Barramundi Warrants (BRMWE)

Minimum Entitlement

Strike price per security for any issue in lieu or dateStrike Price available.

Enter N/A if not

Tick if

provide an

applicable

pari passu

explanation

Announced as soon

of the

as reasonably

practicable after 30

ranking

September 2019.

OR

ISIN

If unknown, contact NZX

Ratio, e.g 1 for 2

for

Treatment of Fractions

Monies Associated with Event

In dollars and centsDividend payable, Call payable, Exercise price, Conversion price, Redemption price, Application money.

Excluded income per security

(only applicable to listed PIEs)CurrencyTotal monies

Source of Payment

Supplementary

Amount per security

dividend

in dollars and cents

details -

NZSX Listing Rule 7.12.7

Date Payable

Taxation

In the case of a taxable bonus issue state strike price

Resident Withholding Tax

Amount per Security in Dollars and cents to six decimal places

Imputation Credits (Give details)

Foreign Withholding TaxFDP Credits (Give details)

Timing

(Refer Appendix 8 in the NZSX Listing Rules)

Record Date 5pm

For calculation of entitlements -

Application Date

Also, Call Payable, Dividend / Interest Payable, Exercise Date, Conversion Date.

Notice Date

Entitlement letters, call notices, conversion notices mailed

Allotment Date

For the issue of new securities. Must be within 5 business days of application closing date.

OFFICE USE ONLY Ex Date:

Commence Quoting Rights: Cease Quoting Rights 5pm: Commence Quoting New Securities: Cease Quoting Old Security 5pm:

Security Code:

Security Code:

Disclaimer

Barramundi Ltd. published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 04:27:02 UTC
