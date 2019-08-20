Log in
Barramundi : Nominations for Directors - Barramundi Limited

08/20/2019 | 08:33pm EDT

Barramundi Limited

Phone +64 9 489 7074

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502, Takapuna

Auckland 0740

21 August 2019

Nominations for Directors - Barramundi Limited

Barramundi Limited advises that its Annual Shareholders' Meeting will be held on Friday 11 October 2019 at the Ellerslie Event Centre, Auckland. The time and other details relating to the meeting will be advised in the Notice of Meeting to be sent to shareholders in September 2019.

For the purposes of NZX Main Board Listing Rules 2.3.1 and 2.3.2, Barramundi Limited advises that the opening date for nominations for directors is today, 21 August 2019. The closing date for nominations for directors will be Thursday 5 September 2019.

All nominations must be received by 5pm on the closing date.

Nominations should be addressed to:

Corporate Manager

Barramundi Limited

Level 1, Crown Centre

67-73 Hurstmere Road

Private Bag 93502

Takapuna

Auckland 0740

Nominations may only be made by a shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting, and be accompanied by the consent in writing of the person nominated.

/Ends

Corporate Manager

Barramundi Limited

Tel +64 9 484 0352

Disclaimer

Barramundi Ltd. published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 00:32:03 UTC
