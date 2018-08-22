Barramundi : Nominations for Directors â“ Barramundi Limited

Log in
Barramundi : Nominations for Directors – Barramundi Limited

08/22/2018 | 02:22am CEST

Barramundi Limited

Phone +64 9 489 7074

Fax +64 9 489 7139 Private Bag 93502, Takapuna Auckland 0740, New Zealand

22 August 2018

Nominations for Directors - Barramundi Limited

Barramundi Limited advises that its Annual Shareholders' Meeting will be held on Friday 19 October 2018 at the Ellerslie Event Centre, Auckland. Further details relating to the meeting will be advised in the Notice of Meeting to be sent to shareholders in due course.

For the purposes of NZX Main Board Listing Rule 3.3.5, Barramundi Limited advises that the opening date for nominations for directors is today, 22 August 2018. The closing date for nominations for directors will be Wednesday 5 September 2018.

All nominations must be received by 5pm on the closing date.

Nominations should be addressed to:

Corporate Manager

Barramundi Limited Level 1, Crown Centre 67-73 Hurstmere Road Private Bag 93502 Takapuna Auckland 0740

Nominations may only be made by a shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting, and be accompanied by the consent in writing of the person nominated.

/Ends

Jody Kaye Corporate Manager Barramundi Limited

Tel +64 9 484 0345

Disclaimer

Barramundi Ltd. published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 00:21:09 UTC
