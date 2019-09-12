Barramundi : Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders - 11 October 2019

EXPLANATORY NOTE FOR RESOLUTION 3 - AUDITOR REMUNERATION

PricewaterhouseCoopers is automatically re-appointed as auditor under section 207T of the Companies Act 1993. This resolution authorises the Board to fix the remuneration of the auditor.

EXPLANATORY NOTE FOR RESOLUTION 4 - ADOPTION OF NEW CONSTITUTION

The former NZX Listing Rules have been replaced by new NZX Listing Rules (1 January 2019). As Barramundi opted into compliance with the new NZX Listing Rules on 31 March 2019, a number of amendments are required to be made to the existing Constitution to ensure it meets the requirements of, and is consistent with, the new NZX Listing Rules (as required by Listing Rule 2.18.1). The amendments proposed are mostly limited to those required to conform to the new NZX Listing Rules (with additional changes proposed to reflect legislative developments and current practice).

An amended Constitution has been prepared. A copy, marked to show the changes from the existing Constitution, is available at www.Barramundi.co.nz/about-Barramundi/Barramundi-policies/ or may be obtained on request by emailing enquire@barramundi.co.nz.

Unless expressly stated otherwise, references to clause numbers below are references to clause numbers in the new Constitution.

The key amendments to the existing Constitution that have been proposed are summarised below:

Board composition: A new clause 25 has been added which states that the Board composition must comply with the minimum requirements under the new NZX Listing Rules. This change will ensure the Constitution does not require amendment in the future should the requirements under the NZX Listing Rules change.

Director rotation: the provisions relating to director rotation contained in clause 26 of the existing Constitution have been removed and replaced by clause 27 which refers to retirement and re-election as permitted by the relevant new NZX Listing Rules. The effect of this removal is that the director rotation requirements in new NZX Listing Rule 2.7, as amended from time to time, apply.

Director rotation as it applies to any Managing Director (clause 39 of the existing Constitution) has also been updated by clause 40 to reflect that executive directors are no longer subject to different rotation requirements from non-executive directors under the new NZX Listing Rules.

Proceedings of meetings of shareholders: The second schedule has been updated to clarify:

the methods through which shareholders may participate in meetings of Barramundi shareholders (clause 8); that shareholders may vote on shareholder resolutions by way of electronic means to the extent permitted by the new NZX Listing Rules and the Companies Act 1993 (clause 21); that the appointment of proxies may be submitted electronically and reflecting the Companies Act 1993 provisions for the appointment of more than one proxy (clause 34); and that postal votes may be made by electronic means if the Board permits (clause 38.2).

Minimum holding: the provisions relating to the compulsory sale of less than a minimum holding (clause 15) have been amended to provide for those securities to be sold on market (including through a broker on behalf of Barramundi), rather than through NZX or in some other manner approved by NZX. Under the new NZX Listing Rules, a minimum holding will be Barramundi shares with a value of at least $1,000.

Other changes: Small changes to the definitions in the Constitution, and other minor wording changes, have been proposed to reflect the wording of the new NZX Listing Rules, clarify references to the Companies Act 1993 and other relevant legislation and to better reflect current practice (for example, including clarification that written board resolutions can be sent by email (clause 33).

If any of the proposed amendments are inconsistent with the new NZX Listing Rules, the new NZX Listing Rules (as amended by any waiver or ruling granted to Barramundi) will prevail. A copy of the new NZX Listing Rules is available at www.nzx.com.