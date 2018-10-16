Barramundi : Notice of Offer

Barramundi Limited

16 October 2018

Notice of Offer

Barramundi Limited (NZX: BRM) (Barramundi) announced today that the company will undertake a pro rata issue of warrants to shareholders (Offer).

Pursuant to clause 19(1A) of Schedule 1 of the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 (FMCA) and to clause 20(1)(a) of Schedule 8 to the Financial Markets Conduct Regulations 2014 (FMC Regulations), Barramundi advises that:

1. Barramundi proposes to make the Offer in reliance upon the exclusion in clause 19 of Schedule 1 to the FMCA and is giving notice under clause 20(1)(a) of Schedule 8 to the FMC Regulations.

2. As at the date of this notice, Barramundi is in compliance with: a. the continuous disclosure obligations that apply to it in relation to Barramundi's quoted ordinary shares, and b. its "financial reporting obligations" within the meaning set out in clause 20(5) of Schedule 8 of the FMC Regulations.

3. As at the date of this notice, there is no information that is "excluded information" as defined in clause 20(5) of Schedule 8 of the Regulations.

The Offer is not expected to have any effect or consequence on the control of Barramundi.

On behalf of

Barramundi Limited

Alistair Ryan

Chair