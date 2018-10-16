Barramundi : Offer Documentation Released (Barramundi Warrant Terms Offer Document)

BARRAMUNDI LIMITED

WARRANT TERMS OFFER DOCUMENT

16 OCTOBER 2018

KEY TERMS

Issuer The Offer

This is an offer of Warrants in Barramundi. Each Eligible Shareholder will be issued one Warrant for every four Shares held at 5.00pm (New Zealand time) on the Record Date 31 October 2018 subject to rounding.

Each Warrant gives the holder a right to buy one Share in Barramundi upon payment of the Exercise Price on the Exercise Date, 25 October 2019.

Eligible ShareholdersIssue price for Warrants

Nil - Eligible Shareholders will not have to make any payment to receive their entitlement of Warrants.

Approximate number of Warrants to be issued

Quotation of Warrants

Application has been made to NZX for permission to quote the Warrants on the NZX Main Board and all the requirements of NZX relating to the quotation that can be complied with on or before the date of this Offer Document have been complied with. However, the Warrants have not been approved for trading and NZX accepts no responsibility for any statement in this Offer Document. NZX is a licensed market operator, and the NZX Main Board is a licensed market under the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013.

If approved for trading, initial quotation of the Warrants on the NZX Main Board is expected to occur on 2 November 2018 under the ticker code BRMWE, ISIN NZBRME0009S5

Exercise of Warrants

Warrants will be issued to Barramundi Shareholders with a registered address in New Zealand and who are registered Shareholders at 5.00pm (New Zealand time) on the Record Date.

42.2mWarrant Holders may:

• exercise some or all of their Warrants (subject to a minimum exercise of 500 Warrants) by lodging an Exercise Form, together with payment, with the Registrar by the Exercise Date;

• trade some or all of their Warrants on the NZX Main Board; or

• allow their Warrants to lapse.

Any warrants not exercised on the Exercise Date will lapse.

Exercise PriceAnnouncement of final Exercise Price

Barramundi will announce the final Exercise Price to the NZX at least 20 Business Days before the Exercise Date. Barramundi will also provide confirmation of the final Exercise Price to Warrant Holders by notice in writing.

How to Apply

$0.64 per Warrant, to be adjusted down for the aggregate amount per Share of any cash dividends declared on the Shares with a record date during the period commencing on the date of allotment of the Warrants and ending on the last Business Day before the final Exercise Price is announced by Barramundi.

If you are a Warrant Holder and wish to exercise any of your Warrants and subscribe for Shares, you must return a completed Exercise Form by the Exercise Date. Barramundi will send an Exercise Form to all Warrant Holders as soon as reasonably practicable after the final Exercise Price has been determined. You can also request an Exercise Form by contacting Barramundi or the Registrar.

IMPORTANT DATES

Record Date 31 October 2018 Allotment of Warrants 1 November 2018 Quotation of Warrants commences on the NZX Main 2 November 2018 Board Mailing of holding statements for Warrants 5 November 2018 Expected date of announcement of final Exercise Price 30 September 2019 Final date for trading Warrants on the NZX Main Board 23 October 2019 Exercise Date 25 October 2019 Allotment of Shares on exercise of Warrants 30 October 2019 Mailing of holding statements for Shares 4 November 2019

The dates shown above are subject to change and indicative only. Barramundi reserves the right to vary or extend these dates subject to applicable law and the Listing Rules. Changes will be advised by announcement to NZX.

Barramundi may withdraw the Offer at any time before the allotment of Warrants at its absolute discretion.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

The Offer is made to Eligible Shareholders pursuant to the exclusion in clause 19(1A) of schedule 1 of the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013. This document is not a product disclosure statement for the purposes of the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013, and does not contain all of the information that an investor would find in a product disclosure statement or which may be required to make an informed decision about the Offer or Barramundi.

The information in this Offer Document does not constitute a recommendation to exercise Warrants nor does it amount to financial product advice. This Offer Document has been prepared without taking into account the particular needs or circumstances of any investor, including their investment objectives, financial and/or tax position. All investments carry risk. If you are in any doubt about what action to take, you should contact an authorised financial adviser, an NZX Firm or your accountant or other professional adviser.

DEFINITIONS

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ABOUT BARRAMUNDI LIMITED

Barramundi is subject to continuous disclosure obligations under the Listing Rules which require it to notify certain material information to NZX. Market releases by Barramundi, including the most recent annual report (for the period ended 30 June 2018) are available at nzx.com under the ticker code BRM and on Barramundi's website, www.barramundi.co.nz.

Barramundi may, during the Offer, make additional releases to NZX. No release by Barramundi will permit a Warrant Holder to withdraw any previously submitted Exercise Form without Barramundi's prior consent.

The market price of Shares may increase or decrease between the date of this Offer Document and the date of allotment of new Shares upon exercise of the Warrants. Any changes in the market price of Shares will not affect the Exercise Price, and the market price of new Shares following allotment may be higher or lower than the Exercise Price. The market price of Warrants may also increase or decrease while they are quoted on the NZX Main Board.

Capitalised terms used in this Offer Document have defined meanings which appear in the Glossary.

All references in this Offer Document to times are to times in New Zealand, all references to currency are to New Zealand dollars, and all references to applicable statutes and regulations are references to New Zealand statutes and regulations.

4. Shareholders with a registered address outside of New Zealand who are registered at 5.00pm (New Zealand time) on the Record Date will have the Warrants they would have otherwise received issued to a nominee selected by Barramundi. This nominee will endeavour to sell the Warrants on the NZX Main Board and hold the proceeds on trust and account to those Shareholders on a pro rata basis for the proceeds (net of costs). There is no guarantee that these Warrants will be able to be sold or as to the amount of proceeds that may be received from the sale of the Warrants. Any Warrants which cannot be sold by the nominee will lapse on the Exercise Date.

DETAILS OF THE OFFER

THE OFFER

1. Barramundi will grant one Warrant for every four Shares held by an Eligible Shareholder of Barramundi at 5.00pm (New Zealand time) on the Record Date (31 October 2018).

2.

The purpose of the Offer is to raise capital as part of Barramundi's ongoing capital management programme and provide investors with the ability to purchase additional shares in Barramundi at a pre-determined Exercise Price. The Offer also aims to increase the size of the portfolio so as to improve operational efficiency. The net proceeds of the Offer are expected to be used for further investment in the Barramundiportfolio.

GRANT OF WARRANTS 3. Warrants will only be issued to

Shareholders with a registered address in New Zealand as at 5.00pm (New Zealand time) on the Record Date. The Offer will not be made to Barramundi's overseas Shareholders as Barramundi considers that the legal requirements of other jurisdictions in which Shareholders have a registered address are such that it would be unduly onerous for Barramundi to make the Offer having regard to the low number of such Shareholders and the likely costs of complying with overseas legal requirements. This Offer Document is intended for use only in connection with the Offer to Eligible Shareholders.

5.

Warrant Holders who do not have a registered address in New Zealand and who have acquired Warrants on the NZX Main Board will be entitled to exercise those Warrants.

ROUNDING OF WARRANTS, ENTITLEMENTS AND MINIMUM HOLDING

6. If a Shareholder would receive a fraction of a Warrant by applying the 1:4 ratio, the number of Warrants to be issued to that Shareholder will be rounded up to the nearest whole number.

7.

If by applying the 1:4 ratio, a Shareholder would be issued less than 500 Warrants (the minimum holding of Warrants under the Listing Rules), the Board will at the same time issue additional Warrants to the Shareholder so that the Shareholder is issued a total of 500 Warrants.

