QUOTATION NOTICE: NZX MAIN BOARD BARRAMUNDI LIMITED WARRANTS ("BRMWE")

Company:

Warrants Security Code:

ISIN:

Details of Security to be Quoted:

Ratio (Warrants : Shares):

Exercise Price:

Barramundi Limited

BRMWE

NZBRME0009S5

Approximately 42,200,000 new warrants to subscribe for ordinary shares 1 : 4

$0.64 per Share on the exercise of each Warrant (adjusted for dividends declared during the period up to the Exercise Date) The final Exercise Price will be advised at least 20 business days before the Exercise Date

Conversion Ratio of Warrants:

Record Date:

Allotment Date:

Last Trading Date:

Exercise Date:

Share Allotment Date:

Registrar:

Settlement Status:

Mailing of Warrants Holding Statements:

Expected Commencement of Trading on the NZX Main Board:

Mark Peterson

Chief Executive Officer NZX Limited

16 October 2018

One ordinary share for each warrant held

Wednesday, 31 October 2018

Thursday, 1 November 2018

Wednesday, 23 October 2019

Friday, 25 October 2019

Wednesday, 30 October 2019

Computershare Investor Services Limited ("RMLT")

NZCDC Settlement System

Monday, 5 November 2018

Friday, 2 November 2018

NZX Limited, Level 1, NZX Centre, 11 Cable Street, PO Box 2959, Wellington 6140, New Zealand Tel +64 4 472 7599,www.nzx.com