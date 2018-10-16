QUOTATION NOTICE: NZX MAIN BOARD BARRAMUNDI LIMITED WARRANTS ("BRMWE")
Company:
Warrants Security Code:
ISIN:
Details of Security to be Quoted:
Ratio (Warrants : Shares):
Exercise Price:
Barramundi Limited
BRMWE
NZBRME0009S5
Approximately 42,200,000 new warrants to subscribe for ordinary shares 1 : 4
$0.64 per Share on the exercise of each Warrant (adjusted for dividends declared during the period up to the Exercise Date) The final Exercise Price will be advised at least 20 business days before the Exercise Date
Conversion Ratio of Warrants:
Record Date:
Allotment Date:
Last Trading Date:
Exercise Date:
Share Allotment Date:
Registrar:
Settlement Status:
Mailing of Warrants Holding Statements:
Expected Commencement of Trading on the NZX Main Board:
Mark Peterson
Chief Executive Officer NZX Limited
16 October 2018
One ordinary share for each warrant held
Wednesday, 31 October 2018
Thursday, 1 November 2018
Wednesday, 23 October 2019
Friday, 25 October 2019
Wednesday, 30 October 2019
Computershare Investor Services Limited ("RMLT")
NZCDC Settlement System
Monday, 5 November 2018
Friday, 2 November 2018
NZX Limited, Level 1, NZX Centre, 11 Cable Street, PO Box 2959, Wellington 6140, New Zealand Tel +64 4 472 7599,www.nzx.com