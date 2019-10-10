Barramundi : Results of Annual Shareholdersâ™ Meeting held 11 Oct 2019

Barramundi Limited
11 October 2019
Results of Annual Shareholders' Meeting held 11 October 2019
At Barramundi Limited's shareholder meeting, held in Auckland today (11 October 2019), shareholders were asked to vote on four resolutions, which were supported by the Board.
The resolutions passed by shareholders were:
-
To re-elect Alistair Ryan as a director of the company.
-
To re-elect Carmel Fisher as a director of the company.
-
To authorise the board of directors to fix the remuneration of the auditor for the ensuing year.
-
To amend the existing Constitution of the company as marked up in the Constitution as described in the Notice of Meeting and tabled at today's shareholders meeting.
Detail of the total number of votes cast in person or by a proxy holder are:
|
Resolution
|
For
|
|
Against
|
|
Abstain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
To re-elect Alistair Ryan as a director of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
company
|
21,118,539
|
99.17%
|
175,781
|
0.83%
|
2,266
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
To re-elect Carmel Fisher as a director of the
|
17,154,458
|
99.40%
|
104,335
|
0.60%
|
4,037,793
|
company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
To authorise the board of directors to fix the
|
|
|
|
|
|
remuneration of the auditor for the ensuing year
|
20,722,454
|
98.69%
|
275,316
|
1.31%
|
298,816
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
To amend the existing Constitution of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
company as marked up in the Constitution as
|
20,977,103
|
99.67%
|
69,383
|
0.33%
|
250,100
|
described in the Notice of Meeting and tabled at
|
|
|
|
|
|
today's shareholders meeting.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For and on behalf of the Board
Alistair Ryan
Chair
Barramundi Limited
