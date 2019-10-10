Log in
Barramundi : Results of Annual Shareholdersâ™ Meeting held 11 Oct 2019

10/10/2019 | 11:36pm EDT

Barramundi Limited

Phone +64 9 489 7074

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502, Takapuna

Auckland 0740

11 October 2019

Results of Annual Shareholders' Meeting held 11 October 2019

At Barramundi Limited's shareholder meeting, held in Auckland today (11 October 2019), shareholders were asked to vote on four resolutions, which were supported by the Board.

The resolutions passed by shareholders were:

  • To re-elect Alistair Ryan as a director of the company.
  • To re-elect Carmel Fisher as a director of the company.
  • To authorise the board of directors to fix the remuneration of the auditor for the ensuing year.
  • To amend the existing Constitution of the company as marked up in the Constitution as described in the Notice of Meeting and tabled at today's shareholders meeting.

Detail of the total number of votes cast in person or by a proxy holder are:

Resolution

For

Against

Abstain

To re-elect Alistair Ryan as a director of the

company

21,118,539

99.17%

175,781

0.83%

2,266

To re-elect Carmel Fisher as a director of the

17,154,458

99.40%

104,335

0.60%

4,037,793

company

To authorise the board of directors to fix the

remuneration of the auditor for the ensuing year

20,722,454

98.69%

275,316

1.31%

298,816

To amend the existing Constitution of the

company as marked up in the Constitution as

20,977,103

99.67%

69,383

0.33%

250,100

described in the Notice of Meeting and tabled at

today's shareholders meeting.

For and on behalf of the Board

Alistair Ryan

Chair

Barramundi Limited

Disclaimer

Barramundi Ltd. published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 03:35:06 UTC
