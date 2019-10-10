Barramundi : Results of Annual Shareholdersâ™ Meeting held 11 Oct 2019

Barramundi Limited

11 October 2019

Results of Annual Shareholders' Meeting held 11 October 2019

At Barramundi Limited's shareholder meeting, held in Auckland today (11 October 2019), shareholders were asked to vote on four resolutions, which were supported by the Board.

The resolutions passed by shareholders were:

To re-elect Alistair Ryan as a director of the company.

To re-elect Carmel Fisher as a director of the company.

To authorise the board of directors to fix the remuneration of the auditor for the ensuing year.

To amend the existing Constitution of the company as marked up in the Constitution as described in the Notice of Meeting and tabled at today's shareholders meeting.

Detail of the total number of votes cast in person or by a proxy holder are:

Resolution For Against Abstain To re-elect Alistair Ryan as a director of the company 21,118,539 99.17% 175,781 0.83% 2,266 To re-elect Carmel Fisher as a director of the 17,154,458 99.40% 104,335 0.60% 4,037,793 company To authorise the board of directors to fix the remuneration of the auditor for the ensuing year 20,722,454 98.69% 275,316 1.31% 298,816 To amend the existing Constitution of the company as marked up in the Constitution as 20,977,103 99.67% 69,383 0.33% 250,100 described in the Notice of Meeting and tabled at today's shareholders meeting.

For and on behalf of the Board

Alistair Ryan

Chair

Barramundi Limited