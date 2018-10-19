Barramundi : Results of Annual Shareholdersâ™ Meeting held 19 October 18

Barramundi Limited

19 October 2018

Results of Annual Shareholders' Meeting held 19 October 2018

At Barramundi Limited's shareholder meeting, held in Auckland today (19 October 2018), shareholders were asked to vote on three resolutions, which were supported by the Board.

The resolutions passed by shareholders were:

 To re-elect Carol Campbell as a director of the company.

 To authorise that the maximum aggregate remuneration able to be paid to all directors (in their capacity as directors) of the company be increased by $32,500 per annum from $125,000 to $157,500 (plus GST if any) so that Carmel Fisher can be paid a directors' fee.

 To authorise the board of directors to fix the remuneration of the auditor for the ensuing year.

Detail of the total number of votes cast in person or by a proxy holder are:

Resolution For Against Abstain To re-elect Carol Campbell as a director of the company 18,115,832 99.08% 167,554 0.92% 1,305,123 To authorise that the maximum aggregate remuneration able to be paid to all directors (in their capacity as directors) of the company be increased by $32,500 per annum from $125,000 to $157,500 (plus GST if any) so that Carmel Fisher can be paid a directors' fee. 14,312,659 89.34% 1,706,976 10.66% 3,568,874 To authorise the board of directors to fix the remuneration of the auditor for the ensuing year 18,502,435 98.90% 206,185 1.10% 879,889

