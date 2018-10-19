Log in
Barramundi : Results of Annual Shareholdersâ™ Meeting held 19 October 18

10/19/2018 | 04:23am CEST

Barramundi Limited

Phone +64 9 489 7074

Fax +64 9 489 7139 Private Bag 93502 Takapuna,

Auckland 0740

19 October 2018

Results of Annual Shareholders' Meeting held 19 October 2018

At Barramundi Limited's shareholder meeting, held in Auckland today (19 October 2018), shareholders were asked to vote on three resolutions, which were supported by the Board.

The resolutions passed by shareholders were:

  • To re-elect Carol Campbell as a director of the company.

  • To authorise that the maximum aggregate remuneration able to be paid to all directors (in their capacity as directors) of the company be increased by $32,500 per annum from $125,000 to $157,500 (plus GST if any) so that Carmel Fisher can be paid a directors' fee.

  • To authorise the board of directors to fix the remuneration of the auditor for the ensuing year.

Detail of the total number of votes cast in person or by a proxy holder are:

Resolution

For

Against

Abstain

To re-elect Carol Campbell as a director of the company

18,115,832

99.08%

167,554

0.92%

1,305,123

To authorise that the maximum aggregate remuneration able to be paid to all directors (in their capacity as directors) of the company be increased by $32,500 per annum from $125,000 to $157,500 (plus GST if any) so that Carmel Fisher can be paid a directors' fee.

14,312,659

89.34%

1,706,976

10.66%

3,568,874

To authorise the board of directors to fix the remuneration of the auditor for the ensuing year

18,502,435

98.90%

206,185

1.10%

879,889

For and on behalf of the Board

Alistair Ryan

Chair

Barramundi Limited

Disclaimer

Barramundi Ltd. published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 02:22:08 UTC
