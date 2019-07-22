Barramundi : â“ June 2019 Quarter Newsletter

»» Continuing the strong start to the calendar year, Barramundi returned +8.3% gross performance for the quarter to 30 June 2019, while the adjusted NAV return was +7.7% and the benchmark return was +8.1%.

Summary from the June Quarter

The Australian market, along with global equities and particularly interest rate sensitive equities, benefited from the relentless grind lower in interest rates. The Australian government bond rate fell to the lowest levels in history, and closed out June with a 1.3% yield. The RBA joined the ranks of dovish central banks in cutting the cash rate in June for the first time since 2016 to 1.25%, providing some support to the beaten up housing market and the consumer.

The Federal election in May was also a key catalyst supporting the Australian equity rally. In one of the larger political upsets in recent times, the Coalition were returned to power after beating the favoured Labour Party at the polls. The Liberals were seen to have more market friendly policies relative to Labour and this boosted equity sentiment in the weeks following the election.

The election outcome may truncate the economic downside case in Australia. However, the tone of commentary from management teams in recent weeks remains muted. In fact, of the 30+ ASX200 companies providing trading updates in the last two months, over 80% have downgraded earnings. To some extent these updates are backward looking. But it remains to be seen whether the positive post-election market sentiment will translate into a sustained lift in operating performance for businesses.

Navigating Landmines

The majority of our portfolio companies performed well over the June quarter, and as highlighted above, drove a strong portfolio result. That said, it wasn't smooth sailing across all of our portfolio companies. For this quarter's newsletter we give you some insight into our approach to navigating equity market landmines using Link Administration, which slumped -32% in A$ across the quarter, as a live example.

By way of background, we have invested in Link for a number of years. Link's primary operations are located in Australia, and following an acquisition in 2017, in the UK. Amongst other things, it specialises in providing outsourced back office administrative functions for superannuation funds and corporates. Link is a key conduit for managing the interaction between super funds / corporates and their many members or shareholders. Link's moat stems from its position as the scale player, making it the lowest cost provider in its sector. We've liked the traditionally defensive, recurring nature of its revenue and earnings stream.