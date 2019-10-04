Barrasso: New Biofuel Mandates will Do More Harm than Good

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works (EPW), issued the following statement in response to the administration announcing a series of steps to change biofuel mandates under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS).

The EPW Committee has jurisdiction over the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which administers the RFS.

'Any plan to transfer small refineries' biofuel obligations to other refineries will do more harm than good,' said Barrasso. 'No one should be surprised if it leads to closed refineries, lost jobs, and higher fuel prices. Refineries - both large and small - employ millions of Americans nationwide. In my home state of Wyoming alone, refineries employ thousands. This proposal risks mass layoffs and higher gasoline and diesel prices. It's not a winning strategy for American workers or our nation's economy.'

Background Information:

On August 12, 2019, Barrasso praised the Trump administration's decision to grant hardship relief to 31 small refineries under the RFS for compliance year 2018.

###