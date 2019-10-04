Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Barrasso: New Biofuel Mandates will Do More Harm than Good

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 01:47pm EDT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works (EPW), issued the following statement in response to the administration announcing a series of steps to change biofuel mandates under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS).

The EPW Committee has jurisdiction over the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which administers the RFS.

'Any plan to transfer small refineries' biofuel obligations to other refineries will do more harm than good,' said Barrasso. 'No one should be surprised if it leads to closed refineries, lost jobs, and higher fuel prices. Refineries - both large and small - employ millions of Americans nationwide. In my home state of Wyoming alone, refineries employ thousands. This proposal risks mass layoffs and higher gasoline and diesel prices. It's not a winning strategy for American workers or our nation's economy.'

Background Information:

On August 12, 2019, Barrasso praised the Trump administration's decision to grant hardship relief to 31 small refineries under the RFS for compliance year 2018.

###

Disclaimer

U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 17:46:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:07pDollar slips as U.S. jobs-inspired rally fizzles
RE
02:07pCHERI BUSTOS : Bustos statement on epa's new ethanol plan
PU
02:02pJOHN HOEVEN : Hoeven Statement on President's Biofuels Agreement
PU
02:01pTrump sees 'very good chance' of China trade deal, says no link to Biden probe request
RE
01:57pTrump sees 'very good chance' of China trade deal, says no link to Biden probe request
RE
01:57pMIKE BOST : Bost announces agreement on the renewable fuel standard
PU
01:52pAustria's AMS fails to complete 4.5 billion euro takeover of Osram
RE
01:47pBARRASSO : New Biofuel Mandates will Do More Harm than Good
PU
01:47pGEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY : Board of Directors Welcomes New Members, Approves Renovations at Fall Meeting
PU
01:38pOil edges higher on fall in U.S. unemployment rate
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Trump hails 'nice victory' on trade as EU whisky, wine makers left reeling
2APPLE INC. : APPLE : chief says hopes to see trade barriers near zero
3ARYZTA : ARYZTA : announces binding offer to sell the majority of its Picard stake for total consideration of ..
4BP to make Bernard Looney CEO as climate challenge looms
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : Traffic Figures September 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group