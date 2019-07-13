Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Barrasso: Trump Administration Decision on Uranium Imports is a Missed Opportunity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/13/2019 | 03:30pm EDT

Chairman says relying on Vladimir Putin and his satellites to supply America with uranium is dangerous and unacceptable

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works (EPW), released the following statement on the Trump administration's final decision regarding its Section 232 investigation into whether uranium imports into the United States threaten to impair U.S. national security. U.S. Senator John Barrasso previously joined with American uranium producers calling for the Commerce Department to conduct the investigation.

'The decision by the Trump administration is a missed opportunity to protect America's uranium producers,' said Barrasso. 'Uranium producers, including those in my home state of Wyoming, deserve to compete on a level playing field. Russia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan have unfairly undermined America's uranium producers for years. In their investigation, the Commerce Department correctly concluded that uranium imports are not just a matter of energy security; they are a matter of national security. America should not rely on Vladimir Putin and his satellites to supply our uranium. It's dangerous and unacceptable. I will continue to fight for America's uranium producers as the president's Nuclear Fuel Working Group begins its assessment of the entire nuclear fuel chain.'

Background Information:

On Jan. 16, 2018, American uranium producers Energy Fuels and Ur-Energy jointly submitted a petition for relief, under section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, to the Commerce Department to investigate the effects of uranium imports, from foreign state-owned firms, on America's national security. Barrasso led congressional efforts pressing for the investigation.

On Feb. 8, 2018, Barrasso authored an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal titled, 'America's Self-Imposed Uranium Shortage,' where he called on the Trump administration to take action against foreign state-owned uranium producers importing into the United States.

In the piece, Barrasso wrote, 'The administration should also take action against state-owned and state-subsidized producers in Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. These nations are unfairly flooding the U.S. with cheap uranium, as they are interested in gaining political leverage over the U.S. Two American uranium producers recently petitioned the Commerce Department to investigate these abuses. The Trump administration should expedite this investigation and take steps to make sure our uranium producers can compete on a level playing field.'

On March 21, 2018, at a Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works oversight hearing of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), Barrasso called for the Commerce Department to begin an investigation into uranium imports. Barrasso also questioned NRC Chair Kristine Svinicki on the importance of uranium production to America's national security.

On July 12, 2018, at a Senate Committee on Foreign Relations hearing, Barrasso called on the administration to initiate a section 232 investigation into uranium imports. Testifying before the committee was Manisha Singh, assistant secretary of State for Economic and Business Affairs.

###

Disclaimer

U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works published this content on 13 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2019 19:29:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:38pEXCLUSIVE : Department store Barneys New York explores bankruptcy - sources
RE
03:30pBARRASSO : Trump Administration Decision on Uranium Imports is a Missed Opportunity
PU
02:50pBSEE GULF OF MEXICO HURRICANE BARRY ACTIVITY STATISTICS : July 13, 2019
PU
09:44aTanzanian central bank fines lender for breaching rules
RE
08:02aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Should Investors Prepare For A "shock And Awe" Campaign From The Fed?
DJ
07:34aJapan-South Korea feud deepens with disputed accounts of trade meeting
RE
07:10aOECD ORGANISATION FOR ECONOMIC OPERATION AND : Donor countries set international standard for preventing sexual exploitation, abuse, and harassment in development sector
PU
06:24aZimbabwe hikes fuel price again after minister says it's still cheap
RE
05:18aCongo Republic IMF deal expected to unlock $2 bln in AfDB funds
RE
05:14aChina to relax residency curbs, support employment - ministry
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : urges Thailand to drop prosecution after WTO's sec..
2KIRIN HOLDINGS CO LTD : AB InBev pulls Budweiser listing, cancelling year's largest IPO
3FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Volkswagen zooms ahead in extension of alliance with Ford to electric, automated cars
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : U.S. regulators approve $5 billion Facebook settlement over privacy issues - source
5ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Oil Giant Shell's Pivot to Electricity Could Bring Investors Less Sizz..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About