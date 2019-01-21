Barrett-Jackson Celebrates Its Most Successful Auction in History, Hits $131.6 Million in Sales, Sells Over 1,800 No Reserve Vehicles, Fuels Growth of Resto-Mods and Supercars Among Next-Generation Buyers

Barrett-Jackson
made history last week when it sold more than 1,800 vehicles, the
largest public No Reserve collector car auction ever held, during its
48th Annual Scottsdale Auction, January 12-20, 2019, at WestWorld of
Scottsdale. In total, over 1,800 vehicles sold for over $118 million
with a 99.74% sell-through rate, while over 1,500 pieces of automobilia
brought in over $4.05 million, and $9.6 million was raised through the
sale of charity vehicles, bringing the total auction sales to more than
$131.6 million. The weeklong automotive lifestyle event also hit a new
milestone with over 5,300 bidders and a record number of guests.
Barrett-Jackson continued to create, define and lead the trend of modern
supercars and professionally built Resto-Mods coveted by a growing
number of younger buyers.
“Thanks to our bidders, consignors and guests, we started 2019 at full
throttle with our most successful event yet,” said Craig
Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “The atmosphere was
electric as the demand for collector cars continues to grow and expand
to a new, younger generation of enthusiasts. We sold over 1,800 No
Reserve vehicles – including an unbelievable docket of supercars and
Resto-Mods – making this the largest No Reserve collector car auction in
history. The skyrocketing number of millennial and Gen-X buyers
demonstrates how vibrant and exciting it is to be at Barrett-Jackson for
all generations.”
As the leader of the collector car market, the Barrett-Jackson
Scottsdale Auction showed that supercars and professionally built
Resto-Mods are in high demand. Prewar classics, which have been historic
staples in the Saturday offering, were joined by modern supercars like a
2019 McLaren Senna (Lot
#1405) and professionally built Resto-Mods like the 1967 Chevrolet
Corvette Resto-Mod Convertible (Lot
#1078) (Dawn
of the Resto-Mods video). The shift is being driven by younger
buyers, like singer/songwriter Ray J, who was the winning bidder of a
1967 Chevrolet Camaro Resto-Mod Coupe (Lot
#3004).
The top 10 vehicles sold during the 2019 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale
Auction included:
-
2019 McLaren Senna (Lot
#1405) – $1,457,500
-
2014 Mercedes-Benz G63 6X6 (Lot
#1410) – $1,210,000
-
2012 Lexus LFA Nürburgring Edition (Lot
#1412) – $918,500
-
2005 Saleen S7 Twin Turbo (Lot
#1415) – $550,000
-
2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition - 3,092 actual miles (Lot
#1313) – $533,500
-
2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition - 288 actual miles (Lot
#1376) – $495,000
-
2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition - 77 actual miles (Lot
#1406) – $462,000
-
1967 Ford Mustang Custom Fastback “Gone In 60 Seconds” Eleanor (Lot
#1437) – $385,000 / 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split-window Resto-Mod
Coupe (Lot
#1333) – $385,000
-
2011 Porsche 911 GT2 RS (Lot
#1409) – $363,000 / 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air Custom Convertible (Lot
#1371) - $363,000
-
2001 Lamborghini Diablo VT (Lot
#1416) - $352,000
“Barrett-Jackson continues to bring more people into this hobby by
offering vehicles that resonate among buyers,” said Steve
Davis, president of Barrett-Jackson. “Many criticized our
championing of Resto-Mods and customs when we added them to the docket
in 2002. Over the years, this has become the hottest trend, with cars
that create the same excitement as those from the greatest custom
coachbuilders of the past. From Resto-Mod Camaros to custom Broncos, the
hunger for classic styling with modern technology is skyrocketing. A
major generational shift has occurred, and Barrett-Jackson is once again
at the forefront.”
To help ramp up the excitement this year, Barrett-Jackson hosted some of
the biggest names in entertainment, sports and business, including Emmy
and Golden Globe award-winner Gary Sinise, singer/songwriter Ray J and
NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon. Other celebrities in attendance
included Alice Cooper, David Ragan, Rusty Wallace, Bruce Arians, Archie
Bradley, Richard Petty, Dave Kindig, Kurt Busch, Dan Quayle, Richard
Rawlings, Mike Martin, Arie Luyndyk, Bill Simpson, Jeff Gordon, Charlie
Nearburg, Don Prudhomme, Tim Allen, Jacoby Ellsbury, Marco Estrada and
Anthony Rendon.
Barrett-Jackson’s Automobilia Auction had its second most successful
auction in its history, selling 1,521 items for more than $4 million.
Among the most notable pieces sold was a full-size transportation-themed
carousel manufactured by Wilhelm Hennecke of Germany in 1962 (Lot
#9499) that sold for $506,000.
The top five Automobilia pieces that sold during the Scottsdale Auction
include:
-
Full-Size Transportation-Themed Carousel (Lot
#9499) – $506,000
-
1950s Chevrolet “Chevy Boy” Neon Porcelain Dealership Sign (Lot
#9490) – $58,650
-
3/4-Scale Shelby Cobra Tribute Go-Kart (Lot
#9471) – $57,500
-
1930s-40s Husky Oil Service Station Sign (Lot
#8298) – $40,250
-
1950s Esso Aviation Products Porcelain Airport Hanger Sign With
Animated Neon (Lot
#9494) – $34,500
“We’re so appreciative of all of the sponsors, consignors, bidders and
guests who help make this auction such an epic event year after year,”
said Jackson. “It’s clear that the collector car community has an
incredible road ahead. Every auction we host brings with it a new energy
and excitement for this great hobby. We look forward to keeping the
‘spirit of Scottsdale’ alive throughout the year.”
About The Barrett-Jackson Auction Company
Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona,
Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions®, is the
leader in collector car and automotive lifestyle events, which include
authentic automobilia auctions and the sale of high-profile estates and
private collections. The company produces auctions in Scottsdale,
Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut; and Las
Vegas, Nevada. With broadcast partners MotorTrend (formerly Velocity)
and the Discovery networks, Barrett-Jackson features extensive live
television coverage, including broadcasts in over 150 countries
internationally. Barrett-Jackson also endorses a one-of-a-kind collector
car insurance for collector vehicles and other valued belongings. For
more information about Barrett-Jackson, visit Barrett-Jackson.com
or call 480-421-6694.
