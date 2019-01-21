Barrett-Jackson Celebrates Its Most Successful Auction in History, Hits $131.6 Million in Sales, Sells Over 1,800 No Reserve Vehicles, Fuels Growth of Resto-Mods and Supercars Among Next-Generation Buyers

Barrett-Jackson made history last week when it sold more than 1,800 vehicles, the largest public No Reserve collector car auction ever held, during its 48th Annual Scottsdale Auction, January 12-20, 2019, at WestWorld of Scottsdale. In total, over 1,800 vehicles sold for over $118 million with a 99.74% sell-through rate, while over 1,500 pieces of automobilia brought in over $4.05 million, and $9.6 million was raised through the sale of charity vehicles, bringing the total auction sales to more than $131.6 million. The weeklong automotive lifestyle event also hit a new milestone with over 5,300 bidders and a record number of guests. Barrett-Jackson continued to create, define and lead the trend of modern supercars and professionally built Resto-Mods coveted by a growing number of younger buyers.

“Thanks to our bidders, consignors and guests, we started 2019 at full throttle with our most successful event yet,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “The atmosphere was electric as the demand for collector cars continues to grow and expand to a new, younger generation of enthusiasts. We sold over 1,800 No Reserve vehicles – including an unbelievable docket of supercars and Resto-Mods – making this the largest No Reserve collector car auction in history. The skyrocketing number of millennial and Gen-X buyers demonstrates how vibrant and exciting it is to be at Barrett-Jackson for all generations.”

As the leader of the collector car market, the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction showed that supercars and professionally built Resto-Mods are in high demand. Prewar classics, which have been historic staples in the Saturday offering, were joined by modern supercars like a 2019 McLaren Senna (Lot #1405) and professionally built Resto-Mods like the 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Resto-Mod Convertible (Lot #1078) (Dawn of the Resto-Mods video). The shift is being driven by younger buyers, like singer/songwriter Ray J, who was the winning bidder of a 1967 Chevrolet Camaro Resto-Mod Coupe (Lot #3004).

The top 10 vehicles sold during the 2019 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction included:

“Barrett-Jackson continues to bring more people into this hobby by offering vehicles that resonate among buyers,” said Steve Davis, president of Barrett-Jackson. “Many criticized our championing of Resto-Mods and customs when we added them to the docket in 2002. Over the years, this has become the hottest trend, with cars that create the same excitement as those from the greatest custom coachbuilders of the past. From Resto-Mod Camaros to custom Broncos, the hunger for classic styling with modern technology is skyrocketing. A major generational shift has occurred, and Barrett-Jackson is once again at the forefront.”

To help ramp up the excitement this year, Barrett-Jackson hosted some of the biggest names in entertainment, sports and business, including Emmy and Golden Globe award-winner Gary Sinise, singer/songwriter Ray J and NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon. Other celebrities in attendance included Alice Cooper, David Ragan, Rusty Wallace, Bruce Arians, Archie Bradley, Richard Petty, Dave Kindig, Kurt Busch, Dan Quayle, Richard Rawlings, Mike Martin, Arie Luyndyk, Bill Simpson, Jeff Gordon, Charlie Nearburg, Don Prudhomme, Tim Allen, Jacoby Ellsbury, Marco Estrada and Anthony Rendon.

Barrett-Jackson’s Automobilia Auction had its second most successful auction in its history, selling 1,521 items for more than $4 million. Among the most notable pieces sold was a full-size transportation-themed carousel manufactured by Wilhelm Hennecke of Germany in 1962 (Lot #9499) that sold for $506,000.

The top five Automobilia pieces that sold during the Scottsdale Auction include:

“We’re so appreciative of all of the sponsors, consignors, bidders and guests who help make this auction such an epic event year after year,” said Jackson. “It’s clear that the collector car community has an incredible road ahead. Every auction we host brings with it a new energy and excitement for this great hobby. We look forward to keeping the ‘spirit of Scottsdale’ alive throughout the year.”

Consignments are now being accepted for the 2019 Palm Beach Auction, April 11-13, 2019. Visit the Barrett-Jackson website for advance tickets and information on VIP Packages. Also, follow Barrett-Jackson on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter for the latest news and information heading into the 2019 Palm Beach Auction.

About The Barrett-Jackson Auction Company

Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions®, is the leader in collector car and automotive lifestyle events, which include authentic automobilia auctions and the sale of high-profile estates and private collections. The company produces auctions in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut; and Las Vegas, Nevada. With broadcast partners MotorTrend (formerly Velocity) and the Discovery networks, Barrett-Jackson features extensive live television coverage, including broadcasts in over 150 countries internationally. Barrett-Jackson also endorses a one-of-a-kind collector car insurance for collector vehicles and other valued belongings. For more information about Barrett-Jackson, visit Barrett-Jackson.com or call 480-421-6694.

