Barrett-Jackson : Closes 2018 Auction Season with Las Vegas Record $32.9M Sales and Celebration of Yearlong Driven Hearts Charity Campaign

Barrett-Jackson
ended the 2018 auction cycle in an incredible way at the 11th annual
event in Las Vegas with record sales, celebrity guests from the
entertainment and sports industries, and a celebratory final stop of the
company’s first yearlong charity campaign, Driven Hearts. This year’s
premier automotive lifestyle event in Las Vegas was held Sept. 27-29,
2018, at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. In total 733 vehicles,
nearly all at No Reserve, sold at a staggering 100 percent sell-through
rate for a Las Vegas Auction record of more than $32.9 million, while
nearly 400 pieces of automobilia brought in over $760,000, and
$1,094,500 was raised through the sale of charity vehicles, bringing the
total auction sales to more than $34.7 million.
Celebrities from across the entertainment and sports industry were also
a part of the auction action and included NASCAR driver Richard Petty,
“Mr. Las Vegas” Wayne Newton, magician and entertainer Roy Horn from the
famous Las Vegas duo Siegfried & Roy, and National Hockey League players
from the Vegas Golden Knights: Brad Hunt and Brayden McNabb.
Barrett-Jackson also honored the memory of Hollywood icon Burt Reynolds
with the sale of the last four cars owned by the actor, including a
Smokey and the Bandit Trans-Am Re-creation.
“We want to thank the collector car and Las Vegas communities for
capping off a great 2018 auction year in Las Vegas,” said Craig
Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “The excitement was
especially tangible during exhilarating and record-breaking sales like
the ’97 Acura Integra Type R that has rocked the collector car
community. We had four great collections, celebrity guest appearances
and fans provided a wonderful tribute to our friend Burt Reynolds. We
are also very humbled by the tremendous support for our Driven Hearts
campaign and the incredible generosity of the collector car community
that not only helped raise much-needed awareness and donations for the
American Heart Association, but also provided many great moments on the
auction block.”
The top 10 vehicles sold during the 2018 Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas
Auction included:
|
1.
|
|
’18 Porsche 918 Spyder (Lot
#749) – $1,760,000
|
2.
|
|
’18 McLaren 720S (Lot
#748) – $352,000
|
3.
|
|
’99 Shelby Series 1 Convertible (Lot
#739) – $205,700
|
4.
|
|
’67 Shelby GT500 Fastback (Lot
#746) – $198,000
|
|
|
’18 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Coupe (Lot
#768) – $198,000
|
5.
|
|
Burt Reynolds’ 1978 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am “Bandit” Re-creation
(Lot
#709) – $192,500
|
|
|
’71 Chevrolet Camaro Custom Coupe (Lot
#731) – $192,500
|
|
|
’14 Rolls-Royce Wraith (Lot
#758) – $192,500
|
9.
|
|
’56 Ford F-100 Big-Window Custom Pickup (Lot
#695) – $181,500
|
10.
|
|
’65 Chevrolet Corvette Custom Coupe (Lot
#735) – $176,000
|
|
|
’15 Chevrolet Camaro Custom Coupe (Lot
#776) – $176,000
“It’s always such a great experience to be in Vegas and share the
passion of the collector car hobby with our guests,” said Steve
Davis, Barrett-Jackson president. “Not only did we bring to the
Entertainment Capital of the World some of the most coveted collector
cars on the planet, we also filled the weekend with some extraordinarily
special moments with the sale of six charity vehicles. With the help of
our friends in the collector car community, we helped raise over $1
million to help countless people across the country.”
In total, six vehicles sold to benefit charity during the three-day Las
Vegas auction, highlighted by a 50th Anniversary Ford Shelby GT350 (Lot
#3003) that sold in support of Barrett-Jackson’s Driven Hearts
campaign, which raised $215,000 for the American Heart Association. The
local Las Vegas community was also supported with the sale of a 2018
Ford Mustang GT Coupe Premium (Lot
#3004) that features a custom Vegas Golden Knights wrap with the
team’s logo and the words “Vegas Born.” Hunt and McNabb took the stage
to support the sale that raised $250,000 for Las Vegas-based non-profit
Grant a Gift Autism Foundation.
The six charity vehicles in Las Vegas, which all sold with no buyer’s
fee or seller’s fee, included:
1. ’56 Ford Thunderbird Convertible (Lot
#3002) – $295,000, American Heart Association and Regional West
Foundation
2. ’18 Ford Mustang GT Premium Coupe (Lot
#3004) – $250,000, Grant a Gift Autism Foundation
3. ’15 Ford
Shelby GT350 50th Anniversary Edition (Lot
#3003) – $215,000, American Heart Association
4. ’18 Can-Am
Spyder F3-T 3-Wheel Motorcycle (Lot
#3001) – $186,000, Project Road Warrior Foundation
5. ’18 Ford
F-150 XLT Pickup (Lot
#3000) – $116,500, Paralyzed Veterans of America
6. ’95
Celebrity 310 Sport Cruiser Boat (Lot
#3005) - $32,000, American Heart Association
Automobilia sales also highlighted the excitement of this year’s Las
Vegas auction, including items from the coveted Robert K. Haines Sr.
Estate Collection. Setting a Las Vegas record at $63,250 was a
one-of-a-kind custom Gilmore Gas Station island restored to the highest
standards by McLaren Classic Restorations (Lot
#8247).
The top five automobilia pieces sold during the 2018 Barrett-Jackson Las
Vegas auction included:
1. One-of-a-kind custom Gilmore Gas Station island (Lot
#8247) - $63,250
2. Rare Sinclair Oil Eric Model #603 “Cadet”
gas pump (Lot
#8260) - $23,000
3. 1950s Coca-Cola Vendo 81 Restored 10-Cent
Coin-Operated Soda Machine (Lot
#8240) - $20,700
4. Near Flawless NOS 1959 Sinclair Oil
double-sided porcelain service station sign (Lot
#8210) - $19,780
5. Scarce 1928 Keesee Brand Visible Gas Pump (Lot
#8250) - $18,400
Barrett-Jackson kicks off the 2019 auction year with the 48th Annual
Scottsdale Auction, January 12-20, 2019, at WestWorld of Scottsdale.
