Barrett Lo and Lincoln Property Company Launch Lincoln Boulevard

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrett Lo Visionary Development and Lincoln Property Company today announced the launch of Lincoln Boulevard, a new property management firm serving Milwaukee and Wisconsin. The new alliance combines the expertise of a top management firm in the country, Lincoln Property Company, with the expertise of Milwaukee’s leading multi-family developer. Through this relationship, Lincoln will bring its services to Milwaukee for the first time, beginning with the Barrett Lo properties in February 2019.



“This is an exciting new enterprise for Barrett Lo and for Milwaukee,” said Rick Barrett, founder and CEO of Barrett Lo Visionary Development. “We are excited to bring world-class property management services to our residents and to the Milwaukee market through Lincoln Boulevard. I can think of no better partner in this effort than Lincoln Property Company.”

Barrett Lo is a leading developer in Milwaukee, having completed numerous developments in Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin, including the Moderne and Emerald Row, with the Couture, Parterre and more apartments underway. It currently has more than 1,000 units under management and preleasing activity.

Lincoln Property Company is one of the nation’s leading property management firms with nearly 200,000 apartment units under management and more than 5,000 associates. Lincoln Property Company has a reputation for providing best-in-class service for residents and property owners. With Lincoln Boulevard, Lincoln will combine its national management expertise with local staff to maintain the hometown presence and boutique management style that residents at Barrett Lo properties have come to expect.

“The Lincoln Property Company family is proud to partner with Barrett Lo Visionary Development,” said Lincoln Property Company Senior Vice President Bruce Webster. “Together we share a commitment to delivering excellence for our residents. I’m confident that Lincoln Boulevard will be a game-changer for Milwaukee’s multi-family market.”

Beginning in February 2019, Lincoln Boulevard will be the exclusive property manager of the Barrett Lo Milwaukee portfolio. Over time, it will continue to expand its services throughout the southeastern Wisconsin market.

About Barrett Lo Visionary Development

Barrett Lo Visionary Development is a national real estate investment and development company located in Milwaukee with a focus on market rate and luxury mixed-use developments that transform the landscape of a city and bring vitality to communities. Boldness, confidence and vision are the cornerstones in Barrett Lo’s development of destinations – not just buildings. For more information, past, current and future projects, visit www.barrettlo.com.

About Lincoln Property Company

Lincoln Property Company was founded in 1965 as a builder and operator of high-quality residential communities. In the early 1970's, Lincoln expanded its product mix to include commercial, build-to-suit, office, hotel, industrial, and other mixed-use assets. In 2001, Lincoln joined forces with the U.S. Department of Defense to renovate and redevelop family housing at selected bases for the Navy, the Marine Corps, and the Army. With over five decades as an industry leader, Lincoln now manages over 190,000 multifamily units, has developed over 210,000 units and is one of the largest operators of Military housing in the United States. Their national reputation has enabled Lincoln to attract a large client base of owners and investors who count on their ability to deliver quality results and continually serve as a market leader. For more information regarding Lincoln Property Company, please visit www.lincolnapts.com.

