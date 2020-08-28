Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Barrick, Chinese firm to challenge PNG's 'purported grant' of mine lease

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/28/2020 | 01:50pm EDT
Souvenir luggage tags are displayed at a Barrick Gold Corp at the PDAC annual conference in Toronto

Barrick Gold and a Chinese partner on Friday said they would challenge Papua New Guinea's apparent move to grant a 20-year lease for the Porgera gold mine to a state-backed firm, the latest escalation in their dispute with the country.

Barrick Niugini Ltd (BNL), the joint venture that operates Porgera, said in a statement that it would challenge the "purported grant" of the special mining lease by PNG Prime Minister James Marape to state-owned Kumul Minerals Holdings Ltd as "unlawful and invalid."

Barrick stopped production at Porgera and sued PNG's government after it refused to extend the mine's lease in April because of community unrest and pollution concerns. A prolonged shutdown could jeopardize the mine's future, Barrick Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow has said.

In its release, BNL said it "will take steps to challenge the purported grant" on Aug. 25 of a 20-year mine lease to Kumul.

A Barrick spokeswoman declined comment on what those steps would entail.

The Canadian miner in July served a dispute notice to the PNG government and said it would seek international arbitration to resolve the impasse.

A spokesman for Marape did not confirm whether the lease was granted to Kumul in a text message exchange with Reuters on Friday.

The Prime Minister said in a statement earlier in the week that the government wants to reopen the mine, but that the lease had reverted to the state. He has previously said the government wished to operate the mine itself.

The Porgera joint venture is owned by Barrick and China's Zijin Mining Group, each with 47.5%, with the remainder owned by local landowners and the Enga provincial government.

By Jeff Lewis

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION 2.29% 38.23 Delayed Quote.60.28%
ZIJIN MINING GROUP COMPANY LIMITED -0.95% 5.2 End-of-day quote.34.02%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:20pBrazil posts $16 bln budget deficit in July, less than expected
RE
02:15pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Charges Multiple Individuals and Entities in $28 Million Ponzi Scheme that Targeted Churchgoers
PU
02:14pWall St gains, S&P 500 on track for sixth straight record closing high
RE
02:12pU.s. cdc reports 5,845,876 total cases due to coronavirus as of yesterday vs 5,799,046 in previous report on august 27
RE
02:10pU.s. cdc reports as of yesterday total 180,165 deaths due to coronavirus vs 178,998 deaths in previous report on august 27
RE
02:10pBSEE BUREAU OF SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENTAL ENFORCEM : Monitors Gulf of Mexico Oil and Gas Activities Following Hurricane Laura
PU
02:09pU.S. checks storm impact at oil reserve, aims to deliver crude over weekend
RE
02:04pSanofi ceo says recent data has increased its confidence in the success of its two coronavirus vaccine candidates
RE
02:03pBrazil ups debt ceiling to 4.9 trln reais to accommodate crisis spending
RE
02:00pCanada's statement on the boeing 737 max 8 follows simulator and flight tests in recent days - statement
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : Bayer's Roundup Settlement Negotiations Hit New 'Speed Bump' -- WSJ
2APPLE INC. : Apple and Tesla are splitting their shares, but does it matter?
3UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. : United Airlines announces biggest pilot job cut in its history
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Mercedes gets big electric van order from Amazon
5As pandemic relief winds down, Canadian banks brace for a new reality

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group