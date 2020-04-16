Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Barrick expects to meet annual targets despite coronavirus-led lockdowns

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 10:13am EDT
Souvenir luggage tags are displayed at a Barrick Gold Corp at the PDAC annual conference in Toronto

Barrick Gold said on Thursday it was on track to meet its full-year production targets even as it reported an 8.5% drop in first-quarter gold output due to the impact of coronavirus-driven lockdowns.

The mining industry has been bracing for a prolonged drop in commodity prices and has been worried that the coronavirus outbreak could fuel a rare simultaneous drop in both supply and demand for metals used to power the global economy.

Barrick posted gold production of 1.25 million ounces for the first quarter, compared with 1.37 million ounces a year earlier.

The miner said copper output from its three mines ? Lumwana in Zambia, Zaldivar in Chile and Jabal Sayid in Saudi Arabia - rose 8.5% from a year earlier to 115 million pounds, adding that sales of the metal also improved in the quarter.

"These results positioned Barrick well to achieve its guidance for the year despite the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdowns," Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow said.

Barrick, the world's second-largest gold miner with operations across the globe, had forecast full-year attributable gold production in the range of 4.8 million ounces to 5.2 million ounces and copper production between 440 million pounds and 500 million pounds.

The miner, however, warned that realized prices for copper in the first quarter were expected to be between 12% and 14% below the market price as the pandemic brought economic activity to a virtual standstill.

Barrick said last month it would stockpile key commodities to prepare for the possibility that the virus outbreak could shutter its mines.

The miner is slated to announce its first-quarter results on May 6, 2020.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:26aTrump administration expected to weaken mercury rule for coal plants
RE
10:24aSudan allows private sector, banks to import fuel - statement
RE
10:22aConocoPhillips cuts oil production, buybacks, spending again
RE
10:22aBoE's Tenreyro sees 'extremely large' hit from COVID-19
RE
10:18aS.Africa's Absa to finance new coal projects only under `extenuating' circumstances
RE
10:15aEU trade chief urges for more diverse supply chains after crisis
RE
10:13aBarrick expects to meet annual targets despite coronavirus-led lockdowns
RE
10:12aRating agency S&P Global slashes global forecasts
RE
10:11aWORLD BANK GROUP PRESIDENT DAVID MALPASS : Remarks to the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC)
PU
10:07aBarrick expects to meet annual targets despite coronavirus-led lockdowns
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : U.S. probe unable to rule out White House influence on JEDI contract award..
2DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : LUFTHANSA AG : Deutsche Bank downgrades from Neutral to Sell
3ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Google to slow hiring for rest of 2020, CEO tells staff
4Europe's energy giants turn greener, but paths and targets diverge
5BANK OF CHINA LIMITED : Singapore oil trader Hin Leong owes $3.85 bln to banks - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group