Barrick quarterly profit nearly doubles on higher output

08/12/2019 | 07:30am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of sponsor Barrick Gold Corporation is seen as visitors arrive during the PDAC convention in Toronto

(Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp forecast annual gold production at the upper end of its guidance range and said quarterly adjusted profit nearly doubled on the back of higher production.

The world's second-largest gold producer expects annual attributable gold production of 5.1 million ounces to 5.6 million ounces at an all in sustaining cost of $870 per ounce to $920 per ounce.

Barrick is in the process of integrating operations following a flurry of activity over the past few quarters, from the acquisition of Randgold Resources late last year to a joint venture in Nevada with the world's biggest gold producer Newmont Goldcorp to the buyout of Tanzania-focused unit Acacia Mining Plc.

Barrick's gold output in the quarter jumped nearly 27% to 1.35 million ounces from a year ago, while copper rose about 17% to 97 million pounds.

The Toronto-based company reported an adjusted profit of $154 million, or 9 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, up from $81 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.

U.S.-listed shares of Barrick were up 1.5% at $18.42 before the bell.

(Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru and Nichola Saminather in Toronto; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARRICK GOLD CORP -0.42% 23.96 Delayed Quote.30.01%
LME COPPER CASH 0.37% 5744 End-of-day quote.-1.63%
