Barrick quarterly profit nearly doubles on higher output

The world's second-largest gold producer expects annual attributable gold production of 5.1 million ounces to 5.6 million ounces at an all in sustaining cost of $870 per ounce to $920 per ounce.

Barrick is in the process of integrating operations following a flurry of activity over the past few quarters, from the acquisition of Randgold Resources late last year to a joint venture in Nevada with the world's biggest gold producer Newmont Goldcorp to the buyout of Tanzania-focused unit Acacia Mining Plc.

Barrick's gold output in the quarter jumped nearly 27% to 1.35 million ounces from a year ago, while copper rose about 17% to 97 million pounds.

The Toronto-based company reported an adjusted profit of $154 million, or 9 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, up from $81 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.

U.S.-listed shares of Barrick were up 1.5% at $18.42 before the bell.

(Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru and Nichola Saminather in Toronto; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)