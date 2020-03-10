Log in
Bartek Ingredients : Announces 10,000 MT Malic Acid Capacity Expansion

03/10/2020 | 11:08am EDT

The addition of a second production line follows the 4,000 MT capacity expansion completed in 2019

In support of Bartek’s goal of continuing to invest ahead of growth in the malic and fumaric acid food-grade markets, Bartek is announcing a 10,000 MT malic acid capacity expansion, to be completed in Q1 2021.

This expansion closely follows the previously announced 4,000 MT malic acid expansion completed in 2019, as well as the installation of a new 22,500 MT maleic anhydride reactor, which will also be operational by Q1 2021.

With these expansions, Bartek will have in excess of 30,000 MT of malic acid capacity, sufficient to supply the North American market and meet anticipated global growth. Bartek remains the largest global producer of food-grade malic and fumaric acids and the only vertically integrated North American producer.

Supporting these expansion plans are multiple additions to Bartek’s engineering, product development, and process development organizations, completed in 2019, as well as a complete refurbishment of the company’s quality control, assurance, and analytical labs.

“Bartek is committed to leading the global market in malic and food-grade fumaric acid and ensuring that our global customers are continuously supplied with high quality malic and fumaric products,” Bartek CEO John Burrows said. “These investments are a vital element of our long-term strategy.”

Bartek’s parent company, TorQuest Partners, recognizes the expansion as the next step in the company’s growth.

“Bartek’s Board of Directors fully supports Bartek’s strategic objective of operating a global, best-in-class, vertically integrated manufacturing facility that will not only support future market growth but also new capabilities in packaging, product specialization, and new products,” said Matt Chapman, Partner at TorQuest.

For more information about Bartek and its products, visit bartek.ca.

About Bartek Ingredients

Established in 1969, Bartek Ingredients Inc. is a leading producer of malic acid, fumaric acid, and maleic anhydride. Headquartered in Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada, Bartek employs 120 people across its two production facilities in Southern Ontario. Bartek’s facilities are registered to the ISO 9001:2015 Standard. Bartek also holds the BRC Global Standard for Food Safety certification, and it distributes to more than 40 countries around the world. For more information about Bartek, visit bartek.ca/.

About TorQuest Partners

Founded in 2002, TorQuest Partners is a Canadian-based manager of private equity funds. With more than C$2 billion of equity capital under management, TorQuest invests in middle market companies and works in close partnership with management to build value. To learn more about TorQuest Partners, visit torquest.com/.


© Business Wire 2020
