Bartek Ingredients Expands Leadership Team

Bartek Ingredients Inc. recently completed a 4,000 ton/year capacity
expansion for its malic and food-grade fumaric acid production facility,
and today it announces the expansion of its leadership team, with the
hiring of Jeff Billig as Vice President of Marketing & Business
Development and Heinrich G. Schaefer as International Sales Director.
Bartek’s investment in both its team and facilities reinforces its
position as the leader in malic and fumaric acid globally and aligns
with its mission to facilitate growth and increase global reach to
better serve existing customers and markets while opening up new ones.
Bartek’s addition of Billig and Schaefer lays the foundation for
additional resource investment in the near future while rapidly
increasing its sales and marketing presence, better supporting a global
supply chain serving food, beverage, confectionery, pharmaceutical,
animal nutrition, and industrial markets.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled about these additions to Bartek’s growing
team,” Bartek CEO John Burrows said. “Both Jeff and Heinrich bring
substantial industry experience and a breadth of skill sets that are
critical in supporting Bartek as it continues to expand its presence as
the global leader in malic and fumaric acid ingredients.”
Billig comes to Bartek with 30 years of experience in the food,
pharmaceutical, and specialty chemical ingredient industries and a broad
set of skills from a variety of marketing, business development, and
general management roles. Over the last five years, he was the General
Manager of Delavau Food Partners and was previously a Business Director
at Ingredion for their polyol and dry dextrose product lines in North
America. He is focused on growing sales, improving margins, and driving
new growth opportunities for Bartek.
Based out of Bartek’s new German branch, Schaefer is augmenting Bartek
with extensive international sales experience in the food ingredient and
specialty industries. He most recently worked as the Global Sales
Director for HYET Sweet, a high intensity sweetener supplier for the
beverage, food, pharmaceutical, and confectionery industries. He also
previously worked at Jungbunzlauer for 23 years, where he was
responsible for overseeing the staffing and growth of its global sales
team and extensive international distribution network, focused primarily
on citric acid. At Bartek, he will help facilitate the company’s direct
sales and distribution programs in Europe, Asia, and Latin America.
Distributing to over 40 countries, Bartek ingredients impart desirable
flavor and functionality in food, beverage, and candy applications;
displace antibiotics in animal feed; provide versatile solutions for a
wide range of industrial applications; and more. Bartek is increasing
its research and development efforts in 2019 as well, heralded by the
promotion of Milad Moshfeghian to Vice President of New Product
Development.
TorQuest Partners acquired Bartek in October 2018 and is investing
substantial capital in improvement and expansion projects to embody the
company’s continued commitment to its customers worldwide. In addition
to capacity expansion, projects scheduled for completion in 2019 include
state-of-the-art upgrades to Bartek’s laboratories and office facilities.
For more information about Bartek and its products, visit bartek.ca.
About Bartek Ingredients
Established in 1969, Bartek Ingredients Inc. is a leading producer of
malic acid, fumaric acid, and maleic anhydride. Headquartered in Stoney
Creek, Ontario, Canada, Bartek employs 120 people across its two
production facilities in Southern Ontario. Bartek’s facilities are
registered to the ISO 9001:2015 Standard. Bartek also holds the BRC
Global Standard for Food Safety certification, and it distributes to
more than 40 countries around the world. For more information about
Bartek, visit bartek.ca/.
About TorQuest Partners
Founded in 2002, TorQuest Partners is a Canadian-based manager of
private equity funds. With more than C$2 billion of equity capital under
management, TorQuest invests in middle market companies and works in
close partnership with management to build value. To learn more about
TorQuest Partners, visit torquest.com/.
