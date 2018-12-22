Bartlett Brands : Takes Agency Holiday Gifting to an Over-The-Top Extreme with Crazy Infectious Rap Video

All-female San Francisco branding agency Bartlett Brands just released the holiday “gift” of the year—a full length rap video that humorously plays on the most public perils of 2018: agency life drama, shifting gender norms, the feminist fight, the rise of shaman culture, environmental uh-ohs and the fall of bitcoin.

The rappers, a.k.a. “The Bartlett Babes,” hilariously poke fun at the privilege of their clients (and themselves)—while reminding everyone that love is the best gift to give. Watch it on Vimeo now.

In a tradition dating back to 2015, Bartlett Brands “Gifts Good” for the holidays—ditching the fancy client presents and boozy parties, and donating what they would have spent on razzle dazzle to Bay Area charities that support women and children. Then they surprise their clients with a little something fun to get them into the giving spirit too.

In past years, Bartlett Brands’ Gift Good campaigns have featured gag gift bags “filled with hope” delivered to confused clients in 2015; a holiday rebrand for millennials resulting in “Sparkle Pony Month” in 2016; and a series of uplifting iPhone stickers to help people “Stick With The Good” in the emotionally turbulent year that was 2017.

This year, they’ve gone completely over the top with “Rap It Up Good,” a video production written, directed and performed by the Bartlett Brands team and recorded by a professional female sound design studio in Chicago.

The charities they’ve supported as part of 2018’s Gift Good campaign include La Casa De Las Madres, SF LGBT Center, Bay Area Women and Children’s Center, Raphael House, Homeless Prenatal Program, A Home Away from Homelessness, New Door Ventures and Glide. Their contributions have included monetary donations, holiday gifts and service hours that continue throughout the year.

