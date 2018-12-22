Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bartlett Brands : Takes Agency Holiday Gifting to an Over-The-Top Extreme with Crazy Infectious Rap Video

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/22/2018 | 01:50am CET

All-female San Francisco branding agency Bartlett Brands just released the holiday “gift” of the year—a full length rap video that humorously plays on the most public perils of 2018: agency life drama, shifting gender norms, the feminist fight, the rise of shaman culture, environmental uh-ohs and the fall of bitcoin.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181221005613/en/

The rappers, a.k.a. “The Bartlett Babes,” hilariously poke fun at the privilege of their clients (and themselves)—while reminding everyone that love is the best gift to give. Watch it on Vimeo now.

In a tradition dating back to 2015, Bartlett Brands “Gifts Good” for the holidays—ditching the fancy client presents and boozy parties, and donating what they would have spent on razzle dazzle to Bay Area charities that support women and children. Then they surprise their clients with a little something fun to get them into the giving spirit too.

In past years, Bartlett Brands’ Gift Good campaigns have featured gag gift bags “filled with hope” delivered to confused clients in 2015; a holiday rebrand for millennials resulting in “Sparkle Pony Month” in 2016; and a series of uplifting iPhone stickers to help people “Stick With The Good” in the emotionally turbulent year that was 2017.

This year, they’ve gone completely over the top with “Rap It Up Good,” a video production written, directed and performed by the Bartlett Brands team and recorded by a professional female sound design studio in Chicago.

The charities they’ve supported as part of 2018’s Gift Good campaign include La Casa De Las Madres, SF LGBT Center, Bay Area Women and Children’s Center, Raphael House, Homeless Prenatal Program, A Home Away from Homelessness, New Door Ventures and Glide. Their contributions have included monetary donations, holiday gifts and service hours that continue throughout the year.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:34aSOLSKJAER ON MAN UNITED JOB : Sir Alex Ferguson has influenced me with everything
AQ
02:33aChicago Meat Company Patriarch, Ronald Miniat, Passes Away
BU
02:28aTILRAY : AB InBev dips toe into cannabis drinks business with $100m joint venture deal
AQ
02:28aWAMANJI : Africa's place in geopolitics is prime but leaders must act
AQ
02:28aFORD MOTOR : donates vehicles to charities
AQ
02:15aRENOVA : Proposal for Alto Sertão III Complex
PU
02:11aBonso Electronics Reports Potential Loss of Revenue
GL
02:10aExperts Point to Longstanding Policy in EN+, Rusal Sanctions Removal Plan
DJ
02:05aENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES : and Trinidad Announce Take-Over Bid Offer Expired
AQ
01:50aBARTLETT BRANDS : Takes Agency Holiday Gifting to an Over-The-Top Extreme with Crazy Infectious Rap Video
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JD.COM : JD COM : CEO will not face assault charges in Minnesota
2BARTLETT BRANDS : Takes Agency Holiday Gifting to an Over-The-Top Extreme with Crazy Infectious Rap Video
3LIGHT SA : RENOVA: Proposal for Alto Sertão III Complex
4CAMPBELL SOUP : CAMPBELL SOUP : Incoming Campbell Soup CEO Clouse to be paid up to $7.4 million in 2019
5ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC : ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES : and Trinidad Announce Take-Over Bid Offer Expired

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.