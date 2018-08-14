Barton Benson Jones PLLC Focuses on Commercial Real Estate, Finance and Corporate Law

San Antonio, Texas, Aug. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seven highly respected San Antonio attorneys have announced that they have partnered to form Barton Benson Jones PLLC, a new firm concentrating on commercial real estate development, land use, water, property owners association, finance, mergers and acquisitions, business start-ups and corporate law. The new firm’s founding partners are J. Cary Barton, Devin “Buck” Benson, J. Bradley Jones, Jerome B. Cohen, Jeffrey A. Walsh, Shanna Castro and Kacy Cigarroa. Other key lawyers in the firm include Yelena Seletskaya, Paul Hunt and Katherine O’Neill.

“We have assembled a bright, energetic group of lawyers who have substantial client relationships in commercial real estate and business transactions,” said Cary Barton. “Our attorneys have deep roots in the San Antonio business community and are experienced in working closely with our clients to develop efficient solutions to help them reach their goals.”

Cary Barton primarily represents real estate developers and investors in all aspects of commercial real estate transactions including acquisitions and dispositions, financing, leasing, development, and land use matters.

Buck Benson devotes a significant part of his practice to groundwater and surface water issues, land use and property owners association law, representing developers and businesses before city, county and state regulatory bodies; school districts; and property owners associations.

Brad Jones’ practice concentrates primarily on commercial real estate and finance law. Jones represents developers and equity investors in the acquisition, financing, development, operation and sale of retail, office, industrial and multi-family properties.

Jerry Cohen represents start-up and long-standing businesses, health care organizations and entrepreneurs in commercial transactions, mergers, acquisitions and dispositions, including negotiating, drafting and reviewing commercial contracts.

Jeff Walsh represents real estate developers and investors in all aspects of commercial real estate transactions, including acquisitions and dispositions, financing, leasing, development, and land use matters. Jeff also has experience in federal government real estate and contracting matters, having served previously as in-house counsel with the Air Force.

Shanna Castro’s practice concentrates on commercial real estate, finance, business and corporate matters, and mergers and acquisitions.

Kacy Cigarroa represents real estate developers and investors in commercial real estate transactions, including disposition and acquisition, financing, development, construction and management of multi-family properties located locally and throughout the nation.

“Barton Benson Jones is a first-class firm offering boutique service to its clients, backed by comprehensive expertise in commercial real estate, finance, and corporate law,” said Buck Benson, managing partner. “Together, our attorneys bring a degree of passion and thoughtful experience to the table that I think few, if any, other firms can match.”

###

About Barton Benson Jones PLLC

Barton Benson Jones PLLC is a San Antonio law firm concentrating on commercial real estate development, water, property owners association, finance, mergers and acquisitions, business start-ups and corporate law. Formed in 2018, the firm’s partners include J. Cary Barton, Devin “Buck” Benson, J. Bradley Jones, Jerome B. Cohen, Jeffrey A. Walsh, Shanna Castro and Kacy Cigarroa. The new firm brings a combined 172 years of legal experience in the San Antonio market, and each of the attorneys has been widely recognized for their expertise, professionalism and integrity. The firm is located at 745 East Mulberry Avenue, Suite 550, San Antonio, Texas 78212. Contact them at (210) 610-5335 or visit www.BartonBensonJones.com.

