Barton Malow : Awarded Construction of New Brown & Brown Insurance Campus Building in Daytona Beach

02/07/2019 | 01:15pm EST

With over four decades of building in Central Florida, Barton Malow is excited to add the landmark Brown & Brown Insurance campus building to their portfolio of iconic projects in the Daytona Beach community. The excitement around this building is just beginning as the new campus is another step towards revitalizing the local area. The more than 10-acre lot on North Beach Street will soon serve as the home of this leading, Daytona Beach-born national insurance brokerage firm. The new 11-story glass office tower encompasses 225,000 SF, includes outdoor terrace areas on both the 2nd and 11th floors and will overlook the Halifax River.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190207005606/en/

Rendering of Brown & Brown, Inc.'s future 11-story, 225,000 SF glass office tower. (Photo: Business Wire)

Barton Malow was the design-builder for the renovation and reimagining of Daytona International Speedway. Following that successful redevelopment, they were selected by Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University to construct their revolutionary, four-story Student Union which fosters research, collaboration, discovery, and interactive learning for the digital age.

Barton Malow Vice President Len Moser is excited to see the area beginning to thrive again and feels that this new building will be a catalyst for future developments, “Brown & Brown is a respected leader in the industry whose work has been a significant factor in the growth of the local community. Barton Malow is honored to be their construction partner in this continuous effort to shape the future of Daytona Beach.”

The new campus is expected to add over 600 local jobs, with the opportunity to expand that number even further with future additions. Both Barton Malow and Brown & Brown share a rich culture that is dedicated to giving back to the communities where we live, work, and play.

Brown & Brown, Inc. President & CEO, J. Powell Brown, recently shared, “We are excited to partner with Barton Malow on the construction of our new campus. They have done fantastic work in our community and we feel confident they will build us a first-class workplace for current and future teammates. Brown & Brown has been doing business in Daytona Beach for 80 years – which started in 1939 in the back of an old office building not far from the new construction site. We are a forever company and we are proud to continue our long-term commitment to this community.”

About Brown & Brown, Inc.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, providing risk management solutions to individuals and businesses. With Brown & Brown’s 80 years of proven success and thousands of teammates, we offer knowledge you can trust and strive to deliver superior customer service. For more information, please visit bbinsurance.com.

About Barton Malow

Founded in 1924, Barton Malow is a 100% American-owned contractor serving North America in market specialties that include commercial, industrial, education, energy, healthcare, sports and more. With nearly 2,000 employees around the country, the company's core purpose is to Build with the American Spirit: People, Projects and Communities.


© Business Wire 2019
