Barton Malow : Awarded Construction of New Brown & Brown Insurance Campus Building in Daytona Beach

With over four decades of building in Central Florida, Barton Malow is
excited to add the landmark Brown & Brown Insurance campus building to
their portfolio of iconic projects in the Daytona Beach community. The
excitement around this building is just beginning as the new campus is
another step towards revitalizing the local area. The more than 10-acre
lot on North Beach Street will soon serve as the home of this leading,
Daytona Beach-born national insurance brokerage firm. The new 11-story
glass office tower encompasses 225,000 SF, includes outdoor terrace
areas on both the 2nd and 11th floors and
will overlook the Halifax River.
Rendering of Brown & Brown, Inc.'s future 11-story, 225,000 SF glass office tower. (Photo: Business Wire)
Barton Malow was the design-builder for the renovation and reimagining
of Daytona International Speedway. Following that successful
redevelopment, they were selected by Embry-Riddle Aeronautical
University to construct their revolutionary, four-story Student Union
which fosters research, collaboration, discovery, and interactive
learning for the digital age.
Barton Malow Vice President Len Moser is excited to see the area
beginning to thrive again and feels that this new building will be a
catalyst for future developments, “Brown & Brown is a respected leader
in the industry whose work has been a significant factor in the growth
of the local community. Barton Malow is honored to be their construction
partner in this continuous effort to shape the future of Daytona Beach.”
The new campus is expected to add over 600 local jobs, with the
opportunity to expand that number even further with future additions.
Both Barton Malow and Brown & Brown share a rich culture that is
dedicated to giving back to the communities where we live, work, and
play.
Brown & Brown, Inc. President & CEO, J. Powell Brown, recently shared,
“We are excited to partner with Barton Malow on the construction of our
new campus. They have done fantastic work in our community and we feel
confident they will build us a first-class workplace for current and
future teammates. Brown & Brown has been doing business in Daytona Beach
for 80 years – which started in 1939 in the back of an old office
building not far from the new construction site. We are a forever
company and we are proud to continue our long-term commitment to this
community.”
About Brown & Brown, Inc.
Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm,
providing risk management solutions to individuals and businesses. With
Brown & Brown’s 80 years of proven success and thousands of teammates,
we offer knowledge you can trust and strive to deliver superior customer
service. For more information, please visit bbinsurance.com.
About Barton Malow
Founded in 1924, Barton Malow is a 100% American-owned contractor
serving North America in market specialties that include commercial,
industrial, education, energy, healthcare, sports and more. With nearly
2,000 employees around the country, the company's core purpose is
to Build with the American Spirit: People, Projects and Communities.
