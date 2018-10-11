Basal Cell Carcinoma - A Drug Pipeline Analysis Report by Technavio

Technavio has announced their latest drug pipeline analysis report on basal cell carcinoma. The report includes a comprehensive research on the pipeline molecules under investigation by the pharmaceutical companies within the defined data collection period for gene therapy for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma. The report also includes a study of the pipeline molecules in various stages including, on-going clinical trials, discovery, and pre-clinical.

Basal cell carcinoma: An overview

Basal cell carcinoma is a type of skin cancer and is characterized by uncontrolled and abnormal growth or lesions on the skin’s basal cells. It generally does not spread, and if it does, then it is extremely harmful and needs to be treated immediately. It mainly occurs on those body parts that are exposed to the sun such as face, ears, neck, scalp, shoulders, and back. Sometimes an accidental contact with arsenic, complications from burns, or exposure to radiation may impact the sores. There is no specific reason for the development of a tumor, especially the one caused in the sun-protected area. People with fair skin, blonde or red hair, and blue, green or grey eyes are at a higher risk of developing basal cell carcinoma.

Skin cancer is more prevalent in the US than in any part of the world. One of the most common skin cancer is basal cell carcinoma. According to NIH, in 2012, 5.4 million non-melanoma skin cancer cases were diagnosed in the US, of which 80% comprised of basal cell carcinoma.

Basal cell carcinoma: Segmentation of pipeline molecules

Technavio’s research segments the pipeline molecules based on different phases of drug development including, therapies employed, route of administration (RoA), mechanism of action (MoA), therapeutic modality, and the targets for the drugs under development. In the current drug pipeline, the most preferred RoA remains through the topical mode, with more than 46% of the pipeline molecules administered through this mode.

Between companies and institutions, institutions led the drug development space for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma. Some of the key players include Biofrontera, Genextra, Ignyta, and Novartis.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

1. Scope of the Report

2. Regulatory Framework

3. Drug Development Landscape

Drugs under development

4. Drug Development Strategies

Therapies employed

Route of administration

Therapeutic modality

Mechanism of action

5. Recruitment Strategies

Geographical coverage

Recruitment status

Gender

Age

6. Key Companies

Type of players

Company overview

7. Discontinued and Dormant Molecules

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

