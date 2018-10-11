Basal Cell Carcinoma - A Drug Pipeline Analysis Report by Technavio

Technavio has announced their latest drug pipeline analysis report on basal
cell carcinoma. The report includes a comprehensive research on
the pipeline molecules under investigation by the pharmaceutical
companies within the defined data collection period for gene therapy for
the treatment of basal cell carcinoma. The report also includes a study
of the pipeline molecules in various stages including, on-going clinical
trials, discovery, and pre-clinical.
Basal cell carcinoma: An overview
Basal cell carcinoma is a type of skin cancer and is characterized by
uncontrolled and abnormal growth or lesions on the skin’s basal cells.
It generally does not spread, and if it does, then it is extremely
harmful and needs to be treated immediately. It mainly occurs on those
body parts that are exposed to the sun such as face, ears, neck, scalp,
shoulders, and back. Sometimes an accidental contact with arsenic,
complications from burns, or exposure to radiation may impact the sores.
There is no specific reason for the development of a tumor, especially
the one caused in the sun-protected area. People with fair skin, blonde
or red hair, and blue, green or grey eyes are at a higher risk of
developing basal cell carcinoma.
Skin cancer is more prevalent in the US than in any part of the world.
One of the most common skin cancer is basal cell carcinoma. According to
NIH, in 2012, 5.4 million non-melanoma skin cancer cases were diagnosed
in the US, of which 80% comprised of basal cell carcinoma.
Basal cell carcinoma: Segmentation of pipeline
molecules
Technavio’s research segments the pipeline molecules based on different
phases of drug development including, therapies employed, route of
administration (RoA), mechanism of action (MoA), therapeutic modality,
and the targets for the drugs under development. In the current drug
pipeline, the most preferred RoA remains through the topical mode, with
more than 46% of the pipeline molecules administered through this mode.
Between companies and institutions, institutions led the drug
development space for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma. Some of the
key players include Biofrontera, Genextra, Ignyta, and Novartis.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
1. Scope of the Report
2. Regulatory Framework
3. Drug Development Landscape
4. Drug Development Strategies
-
Therapies employed
-
Route of administration
-
Therapeutic modality
-
Mechanism of action
5. Recruitment Strategies
-
Geographical coverage
-
Recruitment status
-
Gender
-
Age
6. Key Companies
-
Type of players
-
Company overview
7. Discontinued and Dormant Molecules
