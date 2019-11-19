Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Basel Committee on Banking Supervision : Report on open banking and application programming interfaces

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 10:15am EST

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision today published its Report on open banking and application programming interfaces (APIs). The report monitors the evolving trend of open banking observed in Basel Committee member jurisdictions and the use of APIs.

Open banking is the sharing and leveraging of customer-permissioned data from banks with third-party developers and firms to build applications and services to provide more efficient and transparent options in banking. It comes with benefits to banks but also various challenges, such as risks to their business models and reputation, and issues regarding data privacy, cyber security and third-party risk management. In response to this trend, banks and bank supervisors should pay greater attention to these challenges that accompany: (i) the increased sharing of customer-permissioned data; and (ii) the growing connectivity of various entities involved in the provision of financial services.

Disclaimer

Basel Committee on Banking Supervision published this content on 19 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2019 15:14:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:42aDollar hangs in limbo with U.S.-China trade deal in focus; Fed minutes eyed
RE
10:41aParis mayor sounds alarm over Airbnb Olympics tie-up
RE
10:39aSex scandal damages royal family's standing - Brexit Party's Farage
RE
10:34aEmirates wants new Boeing jet put through 'hell on Earth' in testing
RE
10:32aJohnson's lead over Labour balloons to 18 points - Kantar poll
RE
10:32aOil slips below $62 as trade talks drag on
RE
10:30aBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : State Employment and Unemployment (Monthly)
PU
10:25aMINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEFENSE OF PEOPLE REPUB : Chinese defense chief addresses ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting-Plus in Thailand
PU
10:24aAFL-CIO's Trumka not ready to back U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal
RE
10:17aCroatia eyes medical tourism growth to boost economy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : Tesla Powers Up Its Big Australian Battery
2AIRBUS SE : Sales of grounded Boeing 737 MAX gather pace at Dubai Airshow
3Japan lower house passes U.S. trade deal; auto tariffs still in question
4INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : EasyJet to offset carbon emissions for all flights
5THE HOME DEPOT, INC. : Mixed Signals on Retail Earnings -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group