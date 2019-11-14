Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Basel Committee on Banking Supervision : consults on Pillar 3 disclosure templates related to banks' market risk and sovereign exposures

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 05:20am EST

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision published today two consultative documents related to Pillar 3 disclosure. The first document proposes a set of revised disclosure requirements related to the market risk framework finalised in January 2019. The second document consults on voluntary disclosure templates related to banks' sovereign exposures.

Revisions to market risk disclosure requirements sets out a set of adjustments to the Pillar 3 templates for the revised market risk framework to reflect changes introduced in Minimum capital requirements for market risk in January 2019. In addition to these changes, the Committee proposes to enhance disclosure of the trading desk structure of banks using the internal models approach by reinforcing a materiality threshold to determine the scope of individual trading desks subject to the requirement.

The consultative document Voluntary disclosure of sovereign exposures proposes disclosures related to banks' exposures to sovereigns, to be implemented when required by the relevant jurisdiction. The templates break down a bank's sovereign exposures by country, currency and accounting treatment. The templates build upon the contents of the Committee's December 2017 discussion paper on the regulatory treatment of sovereign exposures and the feedback received.

The Committee welcomes feedback on both consultative documents. Comments should be uploaded here by 14 February 2020. All comments will be published on the website of the Bank for International Settlements unless the respondent specifically requests confidential treatment.

Disclaimer

Basel Committee on Banking Supervision published this content on 14 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2019 10:19:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:00aStocks fall as Hong Kong protests go on; Turkish lira weakens
RE
06:00aBeijing's Latest Effort to Get Its Numbers Taken Seriously
DJ
06:00aEL STAT HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY : Economic Accounts for Agriculture, 2018
PU
05:56aBig, fast cull in South Korea over swine fever raises safety concerns
RE
05:55a'Suffering' German economy narrowly escapes recession in third quarter
RE
05:54aRisk of European recession 'very low' - ECB's De Guindos
RE
05:53aDaimler CEO says robotaxis business is not realistic
RE
05:52aUK shoppers buy less, adding to slowdown signs for economy
RE
05:51aChina lifts restrictions on U.S. poultry meat imports - customs
RE
05:51aChina's Venture Capital Boom Is Over, Leaving Investors High and Dry
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China says holding 'in-depth' talks with U.S. on interim trade deal
2CANCOM SE : CANCOM: Strong profitability improvement raises EBITDA margin (adjusted) to record level of 9.1 pe..
3DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : to Cut Jobs, Slash Personnel Costs
4NAVER CORP : SoftBank's Yahoo Japan in merger talks with Line, shares jump
5E.ON SE : RWE raises 2019 outlook again on British capacity market payments

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group