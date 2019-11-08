Log in
Basel Committee on Banking Supervision : consults on guidelines on cooperation between prudential and AML/CFT supervision

11/08/2019 | 12:35pm EST

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision today published a consultative document entitled Introduction of guidelines on interaction and cooperation between prudential and AML/CFT supervision. The Basel Committee proposes to amend its guidelines on the Sound management of risks related to money laundering and financing of terrorism published in June 2017, by providing detailed and practical guidelines on the interaction and cooperation between prudential and anti-money laundering and combatting the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) supervision. These proposed guidelines are intended to enhance the effectiveness of supervision of banks' money laundering and financing of terrorism (FT) risk management, consistent with and complementary to the goals and objectives of the standards issued by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and principles and guidelines published by the Basel Committee.

Adequate information exchange and cooperation should take place among different supervisory functions regardless of the institutional setting and both in the domestic and cross-border context. The proposed guidelines set out principles and recommendations for information exchange and cooperation in relation to authorisation related procedures of a bank, on-going supervision, and enforcement actions. The guidelines present possible methods of implementation including mechanisms to facilitate such cooperation with a range of descriptive examples and supervisory practices.

The Committee invites comments on the consultative document. Comments should be uploaded here by 6 February 2020. All comments will be published on the website of the Bank for International Settlements unless a respondent specifically requests confidential treatment.

Disclaimer

Basel Committee on Banking Supervision published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 17:34:06 UTC
